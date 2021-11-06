Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi names the three things he wants as Barca manager, Joan Laporta says club will make multiple January signings and more - 6 November 2021

Barcelona confirmed today that Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new manager of the club. Ronald Koeman was sacked a little more than a week ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. Barcelona are going up against Celta Vigo in La Liga tonight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 November 2021.

Barcelona have initiated talks to sign Cedric Bakambu

Barcelona have struggled to find goals in the 2021-22 season. Luuk De Jong, who was signed on loan from Sevilla, has proved to be a major disappointment. The Dutchman has scored just a single goal in nine appearances across all competitions so far this term. Sergio Aguero has also been sidelined for three months.

The Catalans are currently looking for a cheap alternative. According to AS, Barcelona have already gotten in touch with Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu. The 30-year-old's current deal is set to expire in December and Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Bakambu has scored 58 goals and has provided 21 assists in 87 appearances for Beijing Guoan since joining the club in 2018.

Joan Laporta tells fans to expect three signings

There is a renewed sense of hope and optimism at Barcelona following the announcement of club legend Xavi as the manager of the club. Barcelona were finally able to reach an agreement with Qatari club Al-Sadd yesterday for Xavi and they paid his release clause to secure his services.

On Friday, Joan Laporta was in Galicia and he met with fans at an event organized by Peña Barcelonista de Marín. As per reports, the Barcelona president told fans that the club will make three signings in January in a bid to challenge for titles.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Joan Laporta revealed in a meeting today that the club is working to make three signings in the winter transfer window. As well as having a plan to bring in a player that is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. #FCB [Catalunya Radio] Joan Laporta revealed in a meeting today that the club is working to make three signings in the winter transfer window. As well as having a plan to bring in a player that is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. #FCB [Catalunya Radio] https://t.co/kChaWsYHqz

Xavi names the three things he wants at Barcelona

Xavier Hernandez has been appointed as the new Barcelona manager. According to Sport, he has made three requests to the Barcelona board. Xavi wants a complete overhaul of the club's medical department.

Several Barcelona players have struggled from recurring injury problems and he wants the department to be restructured. Secondly, Xavi wants his entire backroom staff he had at Al Sadd at Barcelona.

Finally, the new Barcelona manager wants to bring reinforcements to the flanks. To that effect, he wants Ousmane Dembele's contract renewed. He also wants to bring in Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, or a player of that profile.

