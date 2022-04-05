Barcelona are truly back in business as Pedri strikes against Sevilla to send Blaugrana second

Xavi’s fingerprints can be clearly seen on Barcelona whenever they line up to play. It doesn't matter which opponent they face, the Blaugrana are once again true to their style.

Barca needed to weather the storm in their latest game in La Liga when they welcomed Sevilla to the Camp Nou on Sunday, but they held their own quite well.

The Blaugrana were the dominant side and had six shots on target against their stubborn opponents. In the end, Pedri's sublime effort gave them a 1-0 win and it was the least they deserved.

Barcelona's current form is a far cry from the disorganized side they were four months ago under Ronald Koeman. Xavi has turned things around, with results getting better and better.

Blaugrana move up to second in La Liga

At one point in the season, there were doubts over whether Barcelona would actually qualify for the UEFA Champions League. That was when the Blaugrana were struggling and dropping valuable points.

Now, though, they haven't lost a game since January 20 and are currently on an impressive 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

It is a run that has propelled Xavi’s side to second place in La Liga. With just eight matches to go, it is unlikely that Barcelona will usurp Real Madrid, who they trail by 12 points.

But they could finish as runners-up and that is testament to their tremendous improvement in recent months, considering how poorly they started the season.

Barcelona are back in business

Following Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing of rivals Real Madrid before the March international break, Gerard Pique took to social media to tweet that "we are back."

On the face of how the Blaugrana have transformed their season, nobody can dispute Pique’s words. A rebuild usually takes time but Xavi has got Barcelona back to the top-level within just three months.

The Catalans are playing great football at the moment and are also getting the needed results to back it up.

"I am a positive person, I believe in work, effort, sacrifice and collective work. We are very good, we are supportive, everyone runs and presses," Xavi told Diario Sport after Sunday's win over Sevilla.

"With this base the results have to come. We are in the best moment of the season. Today we dominated a super team, the best in the league defensively.

"We won 1-0 and it could have been more. Perhaps we failed to make decisions, we should have scored earlier. It’s a six-point win."

Barca's performances and their consistency depict a side that is back in business and, at this rate, they could be competing for top honors again very soon.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar