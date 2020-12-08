Barcelona vs Juventus - 5 Players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The eyes of every football fan across the world lit up when Barcelona and Juventus were drawn in the same group in this year's UEFA Champions League. Not only is it a mouth-watering clash on its own, but it also means that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can once again share the pitch and go up against each other.

Both sides have already booked their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition, and the Spanish side currently sits at the top with a lead of 3 points. The hosts are coming off the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat away to Cadiz in La Liga. Juventus on the other hand scored twice inside the final 13 minutes to secure a 2-1 win over Torino.

Team news is more or less confirmed and both teams have injury issues. Ousmane Dembélé is the latest name is Barcelona's long injury list. The Frenchman joins Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Samuel Umtiti.

Juventus are still without the services of Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, and Gianluigi Buffon while an in-form Alvaro Morata is likely to start this game. Juventus' talisman Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the first game back in October but won't miss this opportunity to come up against his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi.

The game could decide topspot in Group G and you can expect a banger of a game when both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take the pitch. Keeping all that in mind, let us take a look at the 5 players to watch out for in this clash

#5 Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus

De Ligt is back and ready to go

Matthijs de Ligt hasn't had the best luck since football re-started. The Dutch international missed 3 months of footballing action due to a shoulder injury. The Italian champions felt his absence and they will be glad to see him back on the pitch. The 21-year old is dominant in the air and is blessed with strength. His confidence on the ball is admirable and will surely help Juventus in opening up Barcelona's midfield.

As a right-sided central defender, De Ligt will majorly have to deal with Griezmann and Braithwaite, which is a challenge he will be looking forward to. In 2019, Ronald Koeman said that De Ligt will be the best center-back in the world in two years. Koeman has worked with De Ligt for Holland and knows a thing or two about him, but getting past him is still a tall order.

#4 Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

De Jong will have the task of running the midfield

Frenkie de Jong is arguably Ronald Koeman's most important player in that Barcelona midfield. He is significant to the way Barcelona go about their game and surely will play a crucial part in that midfield battle. The Dutch international's balance, dribbling ability, and distribution helps his team open up opponents.

Mostly all football games are decided on the fact as to who wins the midfield battle. With Frenkie de Jong running the midfield for Barcelona, he could surely be the key for the home side in this fixture. Barcelona's De Jong coming up against Juventus midfielder Rabiot is a key battle the viewer should watch out for.

