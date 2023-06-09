Barcelona want to finalize Manchester City star's signing immediately, player has communicated his desire to join - Reports

Barcelona reportedly wish to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as soon as possible.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Germany international has conveyed to important figures at Barca his desire to join the club. His contract at the Etihad expires next month.

The Cityzens are pressing him to renew his deal largely due to his performances in the closing stages of the season. He has netted six goals and provided one assist in his last six games across competitions.

After helping Manchester City win the Premier League, Gundogan scored a brace in the 2-1 FA Cup final win against Manchester United on June 3. Barcelona are aware the Cityzens want to retain him beyond the summer.

They are keen to wrap up the deal for the 32-year-old as soon as possible. He is set to captain his team in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 10 against Inter Milan.

Gundogan's future at Manchester City could become clearer after the showpiece event in Istanbul. He was Pep Guardiola's first signing at City when the Spaniard took charge of the club in the summer of 2016.

Since then, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has racked up 60 goals and 40 assists in 303 career appearances for the Sky Blues. He has lifted 13 domestic trophies with them during this time.

Steve Nicol has urged Manchester City star to join Barcelona instead of Arsenal

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged Ilkay Gundogan to push for a move to Barcelona instead of Arsenal.

The player reportedly has a one-year extension offer on the table from the Cityzens. Nicol told ESPN, via the Express, last month:

"Why would Gundogan leave Manchester City? Why don’t you just take the year [extension]? Gundogan can go back to Germany any time he wants. That would make more sense [going to Barcelona] than going to Arsenal."

The pundit said he understood the move from Arsenal's point of view, but that it didn't make sense for Gundogan. The Gunners seem set to lose Granit Xhaka this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich billed as potential suitors.

Nicol added:

"The only thing I am good with is that he’s a better player than [Granit] Xhaka. If you can replace what you have got, with better, then that’s the way forward. That’s the only reason why I think it’s a good move for Arsenal. It’s just from a Gundogan point of view, I don’t understand it."

Gundogan has won every possible major trophy in England with the Cityzens during his seven-year stay. No non-Manchester United player has won more Premier League titles (5) than the German in the history of the competition.

