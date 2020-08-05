Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2019-20

The UEFA Europa League returns this week, with games from the Round of 16 finally being completed. One such game sees Bayer Leverkusen play host to Rangers, with the winners taking on either Getafe or Inter Milan in the quarterfinals. The advantage in this tie lies with Leverkusen. The German side defeated Steven Gerrard’s men 1-3 at Ibrox way back on the 12th March, meaning Rangers will need to better that result in order to get through.

Gerrard’s big hope probably lies on the fact that his side could be more game-ready. The 2020-21 campaign has already begun in Scotland. Rangers defeated Aberdeen 0-1 last weekend, while action in Germany does not begin until September.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Prior to their 1-3 defeat in March, Rangers had last played Leverkusen in European competition in the 1998-99 season. That UEFA Cup tie ended in favour of the Scottish side. Rangers beat Die Werkself 2-1 at Ibrox before securing a 1-1 draw at the BayArena to advance into the third round, where they fell to Parma.

In terms of overall form, Leverkusen ended the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign with mixed fortunes. After action resumed in May, they won five, lost three and drew one of their league games, ending the season in fifth place. And a run to the final of the DFB-Pokal ended in heartbreak as they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

Rangers meanwhile are on a six-game unbeaten run, although only one of those games was a competitive one – their Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen. In terms of their 2019-20 domestic campaign, their later results were mixed. They've managed three wins, two losses and one draw in their last 6. The points-per-game system used once the campaign was curtailed landed them in second place in the table.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Rangers form guide (competitive games only): W-L-L-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers Team News

Despite reports linking him with a move to Chelsea, Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is still expected to turn out for Peter Bosz’s side this week.

However, midfielder Nadiem Amiri is set to miss out due to an enforced quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 case. And Brazilian forward Paulinho remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Kerem Demirbay is suspended.

Injured: Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri (quarantine)

Rangers will be without new signings Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, Calvin Bassey, Jon McLaughlin and Cedric Itten. None of the players were registered for the Europa League last season.

Steven Gerrard will also be without Nikola Katic, who is rehabbing a knee injury, and Glen Kamara, who is suspended. Striker Jermain Defoe is also a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Doubtful: Jermain Defoe

Suspended: Glen Kamara

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Moussa Diaby, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ryan Edmundson, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers Prediction

Rangers may well be the slightly sharper side having come off a competitive game this weekend, while Leverkusen haven’t played competitively since early July. However, given Leverkusen largely outclassed the Scottish side in the first leg, it’s quite hard to see a way back for Gerrard’s team.

The issue for Rangers is really that they’re going to have to score at least three goals to give themselves hope of qualifying. And to do so will likely open them up at the back. Leverkusen should be able to relax given their first-leg lead and that should allow them a relatively comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Rangers