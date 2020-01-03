Bayern Munich's 10 best signings of the decade (2010-2019)

Robert Lewandowski has been a tremendous signing for Bayern Munich

One of Europe’s true giants, Bayern Munich have dominated German football for the past decade, winning all but two of the last 10 editions of the Bundesliga since the turn of 2010.

Part of that success has been down to some great managers – the likes of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti – but a lot of it can also be credited to their excellent record in the transfer market.

Bayern have brought some of the world’s best players to the Allianz Arena over the last decade, including some taken right from under the noses of their domestic rivals.

In chronological order, here are Bayern Munich’s 10 greatest signings over the last decade (2010-2019).

#1 David Alaba (2010)

Bayern handed David Alaba his first professional contract in 2010

Technically speaking, versatile Austrian David Alaba moved to Bayern Munich in the decade that preceded the last one, but it was 2010 that saw him make his breakthrough at the club, as he debuted that February by setting up a goal for Franck Ribery in a DFB -Pokal match, becoming the Bavarian side’s youngest ever player in a competitive match in the process.

The summer of 2010 saw him sign his first-ever professional contract, qualifying him for this list, and after spending the majority of 2010-11 on loan at 1899 Hoffenheim, he returned to the Allianz for the start of the 2011-12 season and instantly became a first-team regular.

Over the years that have followed, Alaba has become recognised as one of the world’s best left-backs, winning 17 major trophies with Bayern including the Bundesliga on 8 occasions and the UEFA Champions League, and he’s also been named Austrian Footballer of the Year 6 times too. Still only 27 years old, Alaba’s versatility – he’s also able to play in central midfield although he doesn’t tend to for Bayern – marks him out as a truly great talent, and as one of Die Roten’s best signings.

