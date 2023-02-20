Bayern Munich to challenge PSG for Chelsea star: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, who has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team place at the Blues since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around £33 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 50-cap Morocco international was heavily linked with a temporary switch to PSG in the final days of January. Despite reports claiming that he had reached a personal agreement with the Parisians, the deal failed to materialize as the Blues allegedly sent through the wrong papers.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The timeline of Hakim Ziyech's failed Deadline Day transfer to PSG The timeline of Hakim Ziyech's failed Deadline Day transfer to PSG ⚽⤵️ https://t.co/cQTZZlyxLQ

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich have joined the transfer race to sign Ziyech in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the SC Heerenveen academy graduate is keen to secure a move to PSG.

Ziyech, who has an existing deal until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, has dropped down in the pecking order at the Blues. Considering the winter arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke, he is likely to feature less in the second half of the ongoing campaign.

Should Ziyech join Bayern Munich in the future, he would provide elite competition to Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane. He could also cover for Jamal Musiala as a creative midfielder.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist has netted 14 goals and laid out 11 assists in 101 matches across all competitions for Chelsea.

Ben Jacobs confirms PSG transfer stance amid rumors linking Neymar Jr. to Chelsea

Speaking to TEAMtalk, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs shed light on Chelsea's pursuit of in-demand PSG superstar Neymar. He elaborated:

"With Neymar, PSG's stance is not for sale, and they deny that any talks took place during the Champions League game against Bayern Munich between Todd Boehly and Nasser Al-Khelaifi surrounding a potential transfer of Neymar. My understanding in the last 48 hours or so, is that somewhere near the Arc de Triomphe, at a luxury hotel, a very quick hello was said, but there was no lunch."

Claiming Chelsea to be uninterested in Neymar, Jacobs added:

"So, it is true that for a few minutes, Boehly and Al-Khelaifi met in very much an informal sense. But it's not logical to assume that anything significant on Neymar was discussed in an unplanned meeting. I still think that Chelsea have got other priorities in terms of their summer spending. And if they don't get Champions League football, it's going to be very difficult to move with Neymar forward."

