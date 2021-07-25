Bayern Munich have a "concrete interest" in signing Chelsea star this summer - Reports

German champions Bayern Munich are showing a "concrete interest" in signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner this summer, according to Football Insider (via the Mirror).

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer for around £45 million. Despite winning the Champions League in his debut season, the 25-year-old German has failed to settled down at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea open to cashing in on their forward.

New Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is a huge admirer of Timo Werner, having managed the former Stuttgart striker whilst at Leipzig. Nagelsmann would like to sign Werner as a backup to star forward Robert Lewandowski with an eye on replacing the 32-year-old Polish international with the former in the near future.

Bayern Munich are also wary of the interest shown in Robert Lewandowski from other European giants, most notably Real Madrid. Los Blancos have identified Lewandowski as a potential alternative to Kylian Mbappé.

Timo Werner has blown hot and cold at Chelsea. The 25-year-old forward has scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for the Blues. His performances have not yet convinced manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are in the market to sign a new centre-forward this summer as they plan to replace Werner. The Champions League winners are targeting Erling Haaland from Bayern Munich's rivals Borussia Dortmund. The Blues had an initial bid rejected for Haaland and are now planning to make a £130 million offer.

Chelsea are still without a new signing despite winning the Champions League

Chelsea kick start their season in three weeks' time and have still not made any signings to help them consolidate their Champions League triumph.

Despite showing interest in various big names like Erling Haaland and Federico Chiesa, Chelsea still have not been able to land any of their targets as of now. According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool bid €100 million for the Blues' target Federico Chiesa. Despite interest from the Premier League giants, Juventus are not interested in selling a key first-team member.

However, there have been a few notable outgoings. The likes of Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Victor Moses and Marc Guehi have all left Stamford Bridge, making room for new arrivals to come this summer.

