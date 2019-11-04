Bayern Munich News: Bavarian giants make contact with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

Bayern Munich have initiated initial contact with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, according to Sky Germany.

The Dutchman was the mastermind behind Ajax’s stellar Champions League run last season which saw them reach the semi-finals, where they were undone by a spectacular Lucas Moura performance. Ajax won the league by 3 points, scoring a staggering 119 goals in the process.

Despite losing star names such as Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to FC Barcelona, Ajax have had a great start to the 2019/20 campaign. They are yet to lose a game in the Eredivisie with a 6 point lead at the top and are only behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea in Group H in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Niko Kovac and are believed to be fond admirers of ten Hag, who was once an assistant to Pep Guardiola during his time with the Bavarian giants. Ten Hag himself did not rule out the possibility when quizzed on a potential return to Munich from Amsterdam. The Dutchman said,

"I do not exclude anything. But I'm almost 50 and [I am] not a dreamer. It comes - or it does not come."

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen - Audi Cup 2019 Final

Considering the immense success of his current project at the Johan Cruyff Arena, it could be a challenging task for Bayern to lure their former reserves coach to the Allianz Arena. Die Roten could be forced to look for alternatives as there are other appealing names such as Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho on the lookout for new clubs as well. It is also worth noting that ten Hag is contracted to the Amsterdam club till 2022.

Hansi Flick has been appointed as the interim manager and it is unclear as to whether he will be the man to see out the rest of the season. It is yet to be seen if Bayern will move for ten Hag midway through the season or whether they will wait until the summer to do so.