Bayern Munich Transfer News - Bundesliga champions rule out winter transfer for Leroy Sane

Elvis Ume O FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Premier League Asia Trophy - West Ham United v Manchester City

Bayern Munich is the go-to for young German talents and it came as no surprise when the Bavarian giants showed genuine interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, owing to his splendid displays over the last two years.

The Bundesliga champions sought Sane's services in consecutive transfer windows last season and were set to renew their interest in the former Schalke man until a long-term knee ligament injury sustained in the Community Shield put paid to their advances.

Instead, Bayern Munich turned to Croatian international Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan from Inter Milan but it was expected that they would return with another offer for Leroy Sane.

Hasan Salihamidzic decides on Leroy Sane situation

There are indications that Leroy Sane is nearing a return to full fitness but his long absence coupled with the intense competition for places in Pep Guardiola's side means that there is no guarantee of playing time when he makes his return.

Bayern Munich lost the services of two iconic wingers in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery last summer and are yet to adequately replace them, with their struggles domestically and upcoming tough matches in the Champions League highlighting their need for reinforcements.

The club is believed to be making plans for major forays in the ongoing transfer window, with Leroy Sane speculated to be one of the names on their transfer wishlist.

decided: Hasan Salihamidzic, Head of Sports @FCBayern, excludes a transfer of @LeroySane19 in winter — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 9, 2020

However, according to renowned German football journalist Christian Falk, Bayern's Head of Sports Hasan Salihamidzic has ruled the club out from making a bid for Leroy Sane this January.

With the 23-year-old's contract with Manchester City set to expire in June 2021, it is unknown if Bayern Munich would return for him in the summer or whether contract extension talks at the Etihad are on the table.

Also check out: Sportskeeda live transfer news and rumors