Bayern Munich vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

European heavyweights Bayern Munich will clash against Ajax in a club-friendly scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Bayern are coming off a 3-2 loss against Koln from their first friendly match. Armando Sieb and Joshua Zirkzee each scored a goal for the Bavarian side, while Jan Thielmann and a Mark Uth brace got the win for Koln. Bayern Munich will further take on Ajax, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Napoli in the coming days as part of their pre-season schedule.

Meanwhile, Ajax won their last game by a comfortable margin of 2-0 against Belgian outfit Anderlecht. Sebastian Haller scored a brace for the 2020-21 Eredivisie winners. Ajax start their league title defense with a game against NEC on August 14th.

Bayern Munich vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Ajax have clashed on 10 occasions so far. Both teams have registered three wins each while four matches have ended in a draw.

The last game between Bayern Munich and Ajax took place in December 2018, when the two sides met in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter which ended in a 3-3 scoreline. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace for Bayern, which was answered by a double by Dusan Tadic.

Bayern Munich form guide (Club Friendlies): L

Ajax form guide (Club Friendlies): W-W-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Ajax Team News

Bayern Munich

Marc Roca has been ruled out with a torn ankle ligament. Alphonso Davies is sidelined with an ankle issue as well, and Christian Fruchtl will not be able to feature due to a collarbone fracture.

France international Lucas Hernandez is out with a meniscal laceration.

Injured: Marc Roca, Alphonso Davies, Christian Fruchtl, and Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Goalkeeper Andre Onana's doping ban was reduced to 9 months from 12, but he will still miss the game against Bayern Munich.

Ajax go into Saturday's game with a fully-fit squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Onana

Bayern Munich vs Ajax Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Chris Richards, Omar Richards; Taylor Booth, Torben Rhein; Christopher Scott, Joshua Zirkzee, Armindo Sieb, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Ajax predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazrouai, Perr Schurrs, Lisandro Magallan, Youri Baas; Kenneth Taylor, Victor Jensen, Mohammed Kudus; Zakaria Labyad, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

Bayern Munich vs Ajax Prediction

Bayern Munich are expected to field a relatively young side, which makes Ajax the slightly favored side to win this encounter.

Since it is a friendly game, fans can expect a lot of tinkering with the formations and positions of players. We predict that Ajax will win the game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Ajax

