Bayern Munich vs Lyon: 5 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

UEFA Champions League is set to take place tomorrow as the mighty Bayern Munich locks horns with a feisty Lyon side at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Bayern Munich is the indisputable favourite to win this fixture and is arguably the best team in the world at the moment.

Lyon, however, will have several tricks up its sleeve and will try to hamper Bayern Munich's domination on the pitch. The French club did an excellent job against Manchester City in the quarterfinal and will have to take it up a notch against the Bayern Munich.

Lyon faces a massive test against in-form Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is one of the most dangerous teams in the continent and Barcelona knows that all too well. Hansi Flick's juggernaut ruthlessly dismanted the Catalans last week and will look to put in a similar performance against a Lyon side that is riding high on confidence.

Lyon maintained rigid defensive lines in its surprise 3-1 victory over Manchester City and will have to be at its absolute best to stand a chance to Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have quality all over the pitch and the tactical setup of the two teams in set to create several intriguing battles.

#5 Thomas Muller vs Bruno Guimaraes

Thomas Muller is in excellent form

Thomas Muller is arguably the most intelligent footballer in the world at the moment. The German attacker has been one of the leaders of the Bayern Munich squad this season and was one of the best players on the pitch against Barcelona.

The German international picked up two goals and an assist in the first 45 minutes against Barcelona and his presence on the pitch results in several chances for his side. Muller is known for his ability to read situations in the game and take advantage of them and it will be up to Bruno Guimaraes to nullify the experienced forward's threat.

Guimaraes has played only 8 games for Lyon so far but was impressive against Manchester City and foiled many of Pep Guardiola's plans in the midfield. The youngster will have his hands full tomorrow and has an excellent opportunity to prove himself against one of the most dangerous players in the Champions League.

#4 Alphonso Davies vs Leo Dubois

Alphonso Davies has been brilliant this season

The football world is starting to run out of adjectives to describe Alphonso Davies. The Canadian sensation has taken the Champions League by storm this season and neither Barcelona nor Chelsea could handle the electric pace and physicality of the supremely talented Bayern Munich left-back.

Alphonso Davies won his battle with Lionel Messi against Barcelona and left Nelson Semedo red-faced with an incredible run that created Joshua Kimmich's goal. The Bayern Munich star looks unstoppable at the moment and Lyon right-back Leo Dubois will not particularly relish facing the in-form defender.

The Frenchman did not have a comfortable night against Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo last week but held his own to ensure that Lyon passed its litmus test. Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich are in a league of their own, however, and Dubois will have to play the game of his life to win this particular battle.

