Bayern Munich Women vs PSG Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22 

Bayern Munich Women will host PSG Women at the AllIanz Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their second-placed finish in Group D. PSG finished at the summit of Group B with a perfect record.

Bayern Munich come into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga Women's top flight on Friday. Four different women got on the scoresheet to guide the Bavarians to all three points.

PSG Women also secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Soyaux Women. Sakina Karchaoui and Aminata Diallo scored in either half to inspire the victory.

The winner of this tie will face either Juventus Women or Lyon Women in the semifinal in April.

Bayern Munich Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on four previous occasions in this competition and PSG have progressed in each of their two knockout ties with Bayern Munich.

They also met in two friendlies in the past when Bayern secured penalty shootout victories after playing out a draw.

Tuesday's hosts are on an eight-game winning run in all competitions and have not tasted defeat in 13 matches on the trot. PSG are unbeaten in 15 consecutive games.

Bayern Munich Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PSG Women form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Bayern Munich Women vs PSG Women Team News

Bayern Munich

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side. However, Asseyi Viviane is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

PSG Women

De Almeida Elisa will need to play cautiously as she is a booking away from being suspended. Jade Le Guilly suffered an early injury against Soyaux and had to be replaced.

Injury: Jade Le Guilly

Suspension: None

Bayern Munich Women vs PSG Women Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janina Leitzig (GK); Carolin Simon, Saki Kumagai, Glodis Viggosdottir, Hanna Glas; Sarah Zadrazil, Lina Magull; Kiara Buhl, Linda Dallmann, Maximiliane Rall; Lea Schuller

PSG Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Charlotte Voll (GK); Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Ashley Lawrence; Luana, Grace Geyoro, Aminata Diallo, Sakina Karchaoui; Sandy Baltimore, Jordyn Huitema, Kadidiatou Diani

Bayern Munich Women vs PSG Women Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and will both fancy their chances of progressing to the last four. Home advantage gives Bayern Munich a slight edge, although PSG are capable of leaving Germany with a positive result considering their quality.

The game could be too close to call and we are backing the two teams to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bayern Munich Women 2-2 PSG Women

