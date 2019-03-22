Best Footballers in the World: Top 10 South American Players this season

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

South America has always produced some phenomenal talents in the world of football. While the South American dominance in World Football is under threat from the commercial reach of European Football, some of the best players in the world right now are from the continent. These players bring a wonderful Latin American favour to the game of football and their talents continue to take European Club Football by storm.

As such, the top ten list draws up some interesting facts. For example, only one player from the Bundesliga make it into this list, while there are two each from Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League. But what might come as a surprise is that Ligue 1 has three of the top ten South Americans in the world playing in France this season.

The list is dominated by the Argentineans, who make up 3 of the top 5 and without further ado, let us take a look at the top 10 South American Footballer in the world this season. They will face one another in the upcoming Copa America 2019.

#10 James Rodriguez (Colombia, Bayern Munich)

Liverpool v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Colombian is currently on loan from Real Madrid and is scheduled to return to the Bernabeu at the end of this season. Rodriguez has been riddled with injury problems this season, but when fit, he has given a decent account of himself. He has mostly been used as an attacking midfielder at Bayern and has excelled in the role for the German giants.

James Rodriguez has 7 goals from 17 appearances in the Bundesliga, where he has been in the starting eleven 12 times. He has also picked up 3 assists in the league. He has a further 6 appearances altogether in the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal, but has not found the net in either tournament.

The Colombian recently got his first hattrick for Bayern against Mainz, a game where he was exceptional. Rodriguez has a bag full of tricks in his repertoire, but his brilliant left foot takes most of the credit. He is equally adept at attempting a dink, as he is at curling the ball into the far corner and his goal scoring precision makes him a pretty dangerous.

James Rodriguez is the 10th best South American Footballer in the world, based on his current form.

