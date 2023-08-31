Best FPL captaincy options for Premier League Gameweek 4

As we approach Gameweek 4 of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, there may be some of you who are questioning all your decisions in their first draft. There have been some surprise players getting a large number of points, while some highly-owned players have failed to make an impact.

One big decision that every FPL manager must deal with each gameweek is the captaincy. Should one follow the obvious pick, or should one try something different to make up points lost in the first three gameweeks?

So, let's have a look at the best captaincy options for you to consider this gameweek.

#1 Erling Haaland - £14.0m

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the most expensive player in FPL this year. Despite this fact, he is owned by over 90% of players. This comes with a good reason as he scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season.

The Manchester City striker scored a brace in the opening gameweek away to Burnley which meant many backed him against Newcastle United in GW2. He drew a rare blank in the second gameweek but recovered in GW3 as he scored away to Sheffield United. It wasn't straight forward for Haaland, however, as he missed a penalty and a number of chances throughout the game. He ended with a total of four points.

Despite a slightly up and down start to the season Haaland must be considered for GW4 as City face Fulham at home. According to Understat, Fulham have the most expected goals against (xGA) ratio with 9.29. If they turn up to the Etihad with such a leaky defence, it could be a long day for them and not captaining Erling Haaland would not be a very smart choice.

#2 Raheem Sterling - £7.2m

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is providing a popular pick in FPL, especially after his 19-point haul against Luton Town in GW3. The Englishman has looked sharp this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea's attacking threat is likely to go through him.

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest at home in GW4. Steve Cooper's side are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league and conceded three goals to Manchester United at in GW3.

Against West Ham United, Enzo Fernandez took a penalty but missed. It is yet to be seen if he will continue to be the taker but Sterling has taken in the past for Manchester City. If Sterling is on penalties and with the current form he is on, he could be a great captaincy pick this week.

#3 Jarrod Bowen - £7.0m

Jarrod Bowen (left)

There may be a case to 'target Luton Town' this year in FPL. The newly promoted side have conceded seven goals in two games so far in the Premier League this season. They face West Ham United this week and Jarrod Bowen could be a good differential pick for captain this week.

The winger got 12 points in GW3 and has good underlying numbers. He recorded 0.57 and 0.40 expected goal involvements (xGI) in GW1 and GW2, according to the official FPL website.

Him and West Ham are in good form and Luton look poor defensively. If you are looking for an option that many won't have then Bowen could be the option as he owned by less than 10% of players.

#4 Julian Alvarez - £6.6m

Julian Alvarez

Manchester City are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league. However, it can be difficult to pick their players in FPL due to 'Pep roulette', which is FPL players' way of talking about their ability to rotate.

This is why Julian Alvarez comes in at the cheap price of £6.6m, because it is difficult to guarantee his minutes. However, the Argentine has played 90 minutes in all of City's first three Premier League fixtures.

He has scored one goal but has good underlying numbers, with 0.76 xGI against Burnley and 0.97 xGI against Sheffield United. He would have been awarded an assist against Sheffield United if Haaland had converted his penalty.

With under 10% ownership and a price of £6.6m, Alvarez could provide a great option if he continues to play. Where better to start than at home to Fulham? If you have the bravery to bet against Haaland then Alvarez could be the man.