FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 6 | FPL Tips

FPL managers should be getting ready for Gameweek 6 after the conclusion of a high-scoring Gameweek 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo registered high xG in Manchester United's thrilling 2-1 win over West Ham, stamping his FPL appeal. Mohamed Salah delivered a 12-point FPL haul against Crystal Palace after becoming the most-captained FPL asset of the Gameweek.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise omission from Liverpool's squad. As a result, many FPL managers' bench players came on as subs. Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger all returned double-digit hauls in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Spurs. That highlighted the high FPL points potential of premium defenders.

I had another average Gameweek, grossing 58 FPL points against a GW average of 55. A 15-point FPL haul from Ismaila Sarr and Salah captaincy points were the chief point sources for me this GW, with most of my team failing to impress.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



With a fixture swing approaching in GW 7, FPL managers should be looking to move their teams in that direction.

We're also likely to see some FPL managers using their Wildcards over the next couple of GWs. There are plenty of FPL options to target, with the Premier League season starting to get into gear. FPL managers should ensure they make the desired changes to their teams before Saturday morning BST, though.

Gameweek 6 Deadline: Saturday, 25th September, at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 6 Fixtures

Gameweek 6 begins with a blockbuster encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Manchester United will host Aston Villa at the same time. Later in the day, Liverpool will play away at Brentford.

On Sunday afternoon, Southampton host Wolves before the evening encounter between Arsenal take on Spurs at the Emirates Stadium. The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Brighton and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 6.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 5

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 5:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.5 million) and Daniel Bachmann (WAT) (£4.5 million).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.1 million), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 million), Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million) and Marcal (WOL) (£4.6 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 million), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£11.9 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.6 million), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) (£6 million) and Dele Alli (TOT) (£6.5 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.7 million) and Michael Obafemi (SOU) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Trent Alexander-Arnold.

GW 5 Average score: 55.

GW 5 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 58 (-0): 58.

Overall Points: 338.

Overall Rank: 957701.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing) and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Dele Alli will look turn his season around and become an FPL budget midfielder.

No Transfers: I've decided to roll my transfer for GW 6. While I have issues in my team, I can't make too many transfers without taking a hit. I also have a pretty solid starting XI for this Gameweek. I can bench the non-performing FPL assets like Dele Alli (MID) (TOT) (£6.5 million) instead of taking them out.

As I'm wildcarding ahead of GW 8, I have a free pass regarding transfers in GW 7. Two free transfers in hand could allow me to take one-off punts on a few Chelsea, Leicester City or Burnley assets in GW 7.

With that in mind, I've decided to roll my free transfer to the next Gameweek.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 6

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs CRY (A), Dele Alli (MID) vs ARS (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WOL (H) and Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs WOL (H).

I've made a couple of poor benching decisions in my FPL team for Gameweek 6. I've opted to start both Alexander-Arnold and Daniel Bachmann without the guarantee that either will start. However, neither of them is likely to come on as a substitute, and I have enough bench options to cover for them if they don't start.

Sergio Reguilon and Spurs should be desperate for a good result, and they should give it their all against Arsenal in Gameweek 6. Wolves face a tricky opponent in Southampton. However, Raul Jimenez and Marcal could still be on course for a good points return.

Diogo Jota is likely to start against Brentford, despite Firmino back in training. Jota has missed some excellent goal-scoring opportunities in the last two Gameweek,s and should be keen to cash in against Brentford.

Ismaila Sarr and Michail Antonio both face favourable opponents in Gameweek 6. Sarr will look to carry on his goalscoring run against Newcastle. Antonio, meanwhile, looks set to score his first goal against Leeds United.

Finally, Bruno Fernandes has been a major creative force for United since Ronaldo's arrival. But he has been unlucky not to pick up assists. Despite losing plenty of FPL owners, he could deliver handsome FPL returns against Aston Villa.

I also have Robert Sanchez in goal, Dele Alli and Tino Livramento on the bench to cover for any unexpected benchings. While I'd have liked to have a higher OVR rank at this point, I am pretty happy with my team, and am confident I can make some gains before the next international break.

Gameweek 6 - FPL Captaincy

Mohamed Salah will look to continue his terrific start to the season this week.

I briefly considered handing the captain's armband to Michail Antonio, but I've decided to stick with Mohamed Salah.

That's because Brentford's defence has been solid, but the Liverpool should find a way to break through, and Salah is likely to be involved. He has returned in three out of four games I've captained him, so I'm likely to go with him as my FPL captain for Gameweek 6.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 6 - Summary

This Gameweek, Bruno Fernandes will look to reward his FPL managers who stuck with him.

Starting XI:

GK - Daniel Bachmann (GK) vs NEW (H).

DEF - Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BRE (A), Fernando Marcal (WOL) vs SOU (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs AVL (H) and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs ARS (A).

MID - Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BRE (A), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs AVL (H), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) vs NEW (H), and Diogo Jota (LIV) vs BRE (A).

FWD - Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs SOU (A) and Michail Antonio (WHU) vs LEE (A).

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs CRY (A), 1st Sub: Dele Alli (MID) vs ARS (A), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WOL (H); 3rd Sub: Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs WOL (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Michail Antonio.

Edited by Bhargav