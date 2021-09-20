Ranking the 5 best midfield units in the Premier League right now

Neither are we new to the term 'unsung heroes' nor to the fact that such unsung heroes are mostly midfielders. Amidst all the stats and glory, a midfielder's contributions often go unnoticed.

That one through-ball, or half-turn or a cheeky shoulder drop, escapes mere on-looker's attention, but the importance of the same cannot be underappreciated.

Even though forwards and defenders determine the scoreline, it's the midfielders who determine the tone of the game. The most ardent league in the world is the breeding ground for some of the best midfielders in the history of the sport.

Even though La Liga has boasted supreme quality midfielders in the recent past, the Premier League has now caught up to them. At times, even better than them. The presence of the 'Big Six' makes the Premier League much more demanding and the same squeezes the best out of the team and its players.

On the same note, let's take a look at the;

Five best midfield units in the Premier League right now

#5 Leicester City: Maddison—Ndidi—Tielemans

Leicester are cruising comfortably at the moment under Rodgers

Ever since Leicester City won the Premier League title back in 2016, they have consistently been knocking on the doors of the Top 6. Over the last few seasons, they have been better than or on par with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal, and threaten to replace either side in the traditional Top 6.

Despite losing some of their major players to bigger clubs, Leicester are cruising comfortably at the moment under the guidance of experienced gaffer Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers, who often shuffles his team's formation, particularly in midfield, seems to have finally found the perfect algorithm. The Northern Irish manager, who mostly sticks to the 4-2-3-1 formation, puts a lot of faith in his midfield trio of Maddison—Ndidi—Tielemans.

While the entire responsibility of bossing the midfield lies with Maddison, Tielemans and Ndidi don the role of aiding him as well as the back four. Furthermore, to aid his midfielders, Rodgers has also roped-in Lille's star midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer.

#4 Liverpool: Fabinho—Alcantara—Henderson

The Reds enjoy a deadly trio of Fabinho-Alcantara-Henderson

Newly evolved Liverpool, under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp, have been successful in ending their dry spell. While the whole world watched their deadly attacking and defensive pairs, only a little was accredited to their midfielders.

In terms of having a solid midfield, the Merseysiders have been consistent for quite some years now. The only major change in the department is Thiago Alcantara's entry instead of Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for PSG.

The Reds enjoy a deadly trio of Fabinho — an experienced defensive minded central midfielder, Jordan Henderson — a natural playmaker and leader, Alcantara — a dynamic midfielder with an attacking midset.

Goal @goal 𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞-𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫.



Liverpool vs AC Milan is always an 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 🧨 𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞-𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫.



Liverpool vs AC Milan is always an 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 🧨 https://t.co/DobbaA9Stl

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar