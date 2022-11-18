Best possible starting XI for Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Germany enters the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the most successful teams in the competition in recent history.

Besides winning the coveted trophy in 2014, Die Mannschaft reached the semi-finals in 2006 and 2010 and finished in third place on both occasions. However, they exited the competition after the group phases in 2018, marking the beginning of the end for former coach Joachim Low's reign.

Current coach Hansi Flick took over in 2021 and has breathed new life into the German side. They steamrolled through their qualifying group and were the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, apart from the hosts. Germany will arrive in Qatar as one of the favorites to go deep into the tournament.

Having said that, let's take a look at Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona).

Defenders

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Nico Shlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg) and David Raum (RB Leipzig).

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attackers

Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen).

Some of the notable absentees from this dynamic German side are Timo Werner, Marco Reus, and Mats Hummels.

Werner was dealt an injury blow just weeks before the tournament was scheduled to start, derailing all the progress he made after his return to the Bundesliga. Reus' poor luck with major tournaments continues as he misses out with an ankle injury as well. Hummels' exclusion, however, is tactical as age is catching up with the veteran while Flick has gone with youth.

Ever since Hansi Flick took over, he has preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation, as evident from his time as Bayern Munich's head coach between 2019-21. Manuel Neuer is likely to retain his place between the sticks while Kimmich and Gundogan should start in midfield. With Werner out and age catching up to Muller, it will be interesting to see who starts up-front.

On that note, here is Sportskeeda's strongest predicted line-up for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

The veteran custodian will be Germany's starting goalkeeper as he enters what looks to be his last World Cup at 36 years old.

Right-back - Lukas Klostermann

Klostermann will start as the right-back having made a successful return from an injury layoff. He played for Germany in their 1-0 win against Oman on November 16.

Center-backs - Antonio Rudiger & Nico Schlotterbeck

Rudiger is a no-brainer as the right center-back as he provides pace and aggression and can also score the odd goal when his team needs it the most. Schlotterbeck, on the other hand, will start as a left center-back as he is naturally left-footed.

Left-back - David Raum

Raum has been a regular starter at left-back for both club and country and will continue that streak heading into the World Cup.

Midfield pivot - Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich

Their selection is again a no-brainer as both provide excellent distribution of the ball. Gundogan can score with his late runs into the box while Kimmich can score and assist from dead-ball situations.

Right-winger - Serge Gnabry

Gnabry is a quick and explosive player who also packs thunderous shots and can score from distance or from tight angles. He will start on the right flank.

Attacking midfielder - Thomas Muller

Over the years, Muller has gradually grown into a free-flowing center-forward who plays multiple roles within the same 90-minute span. He will use his experience to create goalscoring opportunities for Germany from a central role.

Left-winger - Leroy Sane

Sane will add explosive pace and the ability to score from crosses towards the far post.

Striker - Kai Havertz

Havertz has shown his ability to play as a lone striker in the past and will be trusted to do so for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Formation - 4-2-3-1.

