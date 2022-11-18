Best possible starting XI for Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Netherlands will be part of the FIFA World Cup again this year after failing to qualify for the tournament last time around. The Dutch reached the 2010 FIFA World Cup final while also reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 edition.

However, after an upset in 2018, they have now come back in full strength and are dark horses to win the 2022 edition, if not one of the favorites.

Manager Louis Van Gaal certainly knows his Netherlands squad pretty well by now and his selection certainly indicates the same. He is spoilt for choices in some areas of the pitch, purely because of a mix of youthful potential and experienced professionals in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GK- Remko Pasveer

Remok Pasveer in action against Belgium

Remko Pasveer, despite being 39, is likely to be the starting goalkeeper for the Dutch national team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The shot-stopper's late rise in the game has been timely for a country that has been looking for a consistently able shot-stopper. His performances over the past year for Ajax have also indicated that he is still very flexible and quick, despite his aging body.

The Netherlands do have a fantastic backline but will also have an equally adept goalkeeper between the nets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CB- Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt in action against Wales

Matthijs de Ligt will be playing his first FIFA World Cup this year.

De Ligt, despite being only 23, has already sealed two massive money-making moves in his career. His €80 million transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer is one of them. Hence, he is certainly a hot property in the transfer market, which clearly indicates his value in the defense and his ability to command a backline.

A leader through and through, De Ligt will be aiming to make it a fairytale tournament for the Netherlands by helping them lift the trophy this year.

CB- Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk in action against Denmark

Virgil van Dijk has not been at his perennial best for Liverpool this season. However, the centre-back remains one of the best defenders in world football at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk is attending his FIRST World Cup for the Netherlands

Van Dijk has a great read of the game and he is a threat through set pieces. His ability to play line-breaking passes and long-range through balls are key to how the Netherlands operate.

Without his expertise at the back, the Dutch national team are unlikely to go a long way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CB- Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij in action against Poland

Stefan de Vrij is currently the most in-form defender for the Netherlands and Van Gaal will be expecting him to play at the highest level from the get-go.

De Vrij, over the last couple of years, has taken his game to new heights as the Inter Milan defender is now capable of playing in multiple formations. He is very adept at playing out of the back while also sniffing out danger when his side are on the ropes.

A key player for the Netherlands, De Vrij will be looking to make this a World Cup to remember for his countrymen.

LWB- Daley Blind

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Daley Blind will be playing his third FIFA World Cup this year and the versatile defender certainly deserves the chance to do the same.

Despite a lack of pace and agility, Blind continues to have the tenacity to play at the highest level of the game. Moreover, his ability to use his brain more than his brawn has been a key reason for his continued presence in the Netherlands squad.

A fine worker on and off the ball, Blind will be expected to use his experience to be a difference-maker for his country at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

RWB- Denzel Dumfries

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Denzel Dumfries, since his introduction into the side at the 2020 European Championship, has become a regular for the Netherlands.

Van Gaal likes at least one of his wing-backs to be expansive and have the ability to run up and down the pitch for long periods of the game. Dumfries certainly qualifies for that profile and his lung-bursting runs and energy in both phases of the pitch are vital to the Netherlands.

Dumfries is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Dutch national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CM- Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners in action against Germany

Teun Koopmeiners has quickly become one of the most versatile midfield options for the Netherlands.

The midfielder's sound passing ability and defensive awareness make him a great asset at the heart of the pitch. Van Gaal might demand more intensity from the midfielder and Koopmeiners is definitely capable of providing the same.

While Martin de Roon also remains an option, Koopmeiners is likely to start ahead of him.

CM- Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong in action against Denmark

Frenkie de Jong is certain to be a consistent figure in the Netherlands team for the FIFA World Cup.

The ball-winning midfielder has excellent passing range, thereby facilitating the way Louis Van Gaal wants his side to play. Moreover, his creativity going forward will be key, especially since the team does not necessarily have an out-and-out striker.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom

FIFA ranking: 8th

World Cup achievements: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Group: A

Players to watch: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)



Do you believe the Netherlands are favourites to win the World Cup?



#FIFAWorldCup Nation: NetherlandsFIFA ranking: 8thWorld Cup achievements: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)Group: APlayers to watch: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)Do you believe the Netherlands are favourites to win the World Cup? Nation: Netherlands 🇳🇱FIFA ranking: 8thWorld Cup achievements: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)Group: APlayers to watch: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)Do you believe the Netherlands are favourites to win the World Cup?#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/saVbGkHdFe

The midfielder has so far not been able to express himself at Barcelona but a good FIFA World Cup run might give him some much-needed confidence.

LW- Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo in action against Belgium

Cody Gakpo has looked like a man on a mission this season, as he has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in just 24 games across all competitions.

His finishing has improved quite a bit while his decision-making ability in the final third of the pitch has been exemplary. These elements will be very helpful for Van Gaal, who wants this Netherlands side to have a potent goal-scorer and expert creator.

A young player with huge potential, Cody Gakpo will be one of the men to look out for at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

RW- Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn in action against Belgium

Steven Bergwijn has been a man reborn at Ajax this summer after a rather hot and cold spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger has smashed in 11 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across all competitions for the Dutch side so far this season. His performances for the Netherlands have also been noteworthy over the last two years. His performances have not gone unnoticed by Van Gaal.

With the Dutch team needing an attacking influx from the right wing, Bergwijn is arguably the best player in the squad to provide the same.

ST- Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay in action against Poland

Memphis Depay has had a tumultuous time at Barcelona over the last couple of years but his form for the national team has been impeccable.

The striker has banged in 42 goals in 81 appearances for Oranje since his debut in 2013. He has since become a focal point in the strike force and has played in a variety of positions for them.

However, given his finishing ability and versatility, Depay is expected to be the primary goal-scorer for the Dutch side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

