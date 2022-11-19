Spain, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup, are finally looking like a team that is ready to compete for the trophy again. Their exits in the group stage of the 2014 competition and in the Round of 16 of the 2018 tournament were arguably deserved.

Those teams lacked an identity and were holding on to the last strings of experience of quite a lot of stars who were past their best. However, things have changed over the last four years under Luis Enrique.

Spain could go a long way in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Enrique has brought in several young stars into the Spain squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup while also having some experienced heads.

There are a number of versatile stars spread across the squad, which could make it a real head-scratcher for the manager to name a consistent starting XI.

On that note, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

GK - Unai Simon

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Although Spain still have some star names in their goalkeeping department, Luis Enrique is likely to select Unai Simon ahead of any of them.

The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper has been the No. 1 for the national team over the past year or so and has impressed when called upon. With Spain's defending shoddy on occasion, Simon has to pull out an incredible save every now & then.

However, he is extremely adept at passing the ball out from the back, which is an essential element for any modern-day team. A solid figure between the nets, Unai Simon is poised for his first FIFA World Cup this year.

RB - Dani Carvajal

Portugal v Spain: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Dani Carvajal has established himself as one of the best right-backs in world football over the last half a decade or so.

The Real Madrid star can charge up and down the pitch continuously, thereby providing ample support on both ends of the pitch.

His diligent defense, coupled with his creative attacking instincts, will prove to be a helpful asset for his team at the upcoming tournament.

CB - Aymeric Laporte

Croatia v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Aymeric Laporte, who changed nationalities and started playing for the Spanish team last year, has quickly become one of their main players at the back.

The centre-back, who recently made his return from injury, has been sensational for Manchester City over the last five years.

He is already one of the best centre-backs in world football, and for good reason. Laporte's eye for line-breaking passes and ability to make last-ditch tackles are unparalleled.

Luis Enrique will be counting on the defender to command the backline for Spain at the FIFA World Cup.

CB - Pau Torres

Pau Torres in action against Switzerland

From one intelligent defender to another, Pau Torres has also impressed on multiple occasions for the Spain national team over the last couple of years.

The left-footed centre-back is a huge stature in the backline and is a threat from the defensive as well as attacking set-pieces. Although he may not be an equally astute defender as Laporte, Torres has his own strengths.

He excels at defending 1v1 while also playing long-range passes out to the wingers or full-backs to stretch the pitch. A fine defender on most days, Torres will be a useful asset for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

LB - Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba in action against Portugal

Jordi Alba may not be a regular at Barcelona anymore, but that does not mean that the left-back is not capable of doing an excellent job for his national team.

With Jose Gaya out injured, Alba is likely to take up the mantle, while Keita Balde is also an option. However, as far as experience goes, the 31-year-old outranks everybody, and his success in major tournaments is just as noteworthy.

In fact, it was only 10 years ago when Alba played his first major tournament for Spain, as he helped them win the 2012 European Championship.

An excellent back-up left-back for any team, Alba will look to prove that he is still one of the very best in the business at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CDM - Rodri

Rodri in action against Portugal

Rodri is arguably the best central defensive midfielder in the world at the moment, and very few people will disagree with that statement.

The Manchester City star has played with an innate level of consistency for the reigning English champions since joining them in 2018.

His short passes, long-range through balls, and ability to recycle possession by winning the ball quickly are just some of the elements that guarantee him a starting spot for Spain.

Rodri is hugely important to the way Spain operate and will thus have to be at the top of his game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CM - Gavi

Gavi in action against the Czech Republic

Gavi was recently handed the 2022 Golden Boy award and the 2022 Kopa award, and there are several reasons behind the same.

adil @Barca19stats Gavi becomes the first player in the history of Spain's national team to score as a 17 year old and as a 18 year old Gavi becomes the first player in the history of Spain's national team to score as a 17 year old and as a 18 year old 👶 https://t.co/GrEZB9mpcH

The Barcelona midfielder has been one of the brightest prospects in world football over the past year and has taken his game to a new level under Xavi Hernandez.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already mastered the art of playing between the lines, occupying half spaces, and using that to cause trouble in the final third of the pitch.

However, his defensive awareness is just as sound, courtesy of which he could become a regular for Spain at the upcoming mega tournament.

CM - Pedri

Pedri in action against Switzerland

From the 2022 Golden Boy award winner to its winner last year, Pedri is bound to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The central midfielder's guile, trickery, and creativity going forward have been massive for Barcelona in the past few months. Pedri reads the game better than most midfielders in world football, and his ability to use it smartly is what sets him apart from the rest.

An outstanding midfielder, Pedri could be one of the favorites to win the Best Player of the Tournament if Spain manage to go all the way.

LW - Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres in action against Switzerland

Ferran Torres has had quite the start-stop career at Barcelona so far, especially after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The former Manchester City star has only managed 751 minutes of football across all competitions so far this season, but has managed to contribute to six goals during that period.

Hence, he continues to have a knack for finding the back of the net, and that will be key for Spain.

La Roja need multiple options who can score goals, and Torres will certainly be one of them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

RW - Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo in action against Alabania

Dani Olmo, since joining RB Leipzig in 2020, has played in a number of different positions for the German club.

This has helped him develop a unique skillset that allows him to not only score goals on a consistent basis but also create the same for others. Olmo's three goals & four assists in 14 games across all competitions this season are an indication of the same.

The attacker also has four goals and six assists in just 26 games for Spain. Hence, as a reliable attacker when called upon, Olmo could light up the World Cup this year if he plays to his potential.

ST - Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata in action against Portugal

Alvaro Morata's career has been full of ups and downs, but winning a major tournament might change that narrative.

The striker is very capable of becoming the top scorer in any competition but often lacks the hunger and consistency to do so. However, he remains the most viable option to lead the line for Spain as his ability to link-up play is pretty good.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alvaro Morata has scored more Euro goals than any player in Spain's history.



Put some respect on his name 🤫 Alvaro Morata has scored more Euro goals than any player in Spain's history.Put some respect on his name 🤫 https://t.co/KJAVFv9lA7

He can also conjure goals against the big teams as he is a fast-paced threat on the ground and is just as great aerially. If La Roja are to stand a chance of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morata will need to come up with his best performances to date.

