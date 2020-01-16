Blues to battle it out with Manchester United for Boubakary Soumare, Timo Werner rules out January switch and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 16th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Boubakary Soumare

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the west London giants today.

Chelsea and Manchester United locked in transfer battle over Boubakary Soumare

French sensation Boubakary Soumare is understood to be leaving Lille this month and is expected to choose between Chelsea and Manchester United as his possible destinations.

According to Sky Sports, the talented youngster will likely make the choice before the January transfer window slams shut. However, he is not expected to make a decision before Lille’s clash against Paris-Saint-Germain on January 26.

The teams go in level at the break with #Dijon down to ten men following the dismissal of Hamza Mendyl. #DFCOLOSC pic.twitter.com/JvOVvyf9rA — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 12, 2020

Fellow Premier League giants Arsenal are no longer interested in the 20-year-old, with Real Madrid and Valencia also believed to have left the negotiating table.

It remains to be seen which club between Chelsea and Manchester United will manage to land the Frenchman this month.

Blues target Timo Werner will not leave RB Leipzig this January

Timo Werner

Chelsea target Timo Werner has dismissed all speculation of a January move and has insisted that he has no plans to depart RB Leipzig anytime soon.

The 23-year old has enjoyed scintillating form for the Bundesliga leaders this season, scoring 18 goals in 17 league matches, and has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea in the run-up to the winter transfer window.

Advertisement

Bayern have since ruled out a move for the German international but Chelsea and Los Blancos remain interested in the striker.

Speaking of the rumours, Werner told Bild (via Goal),

"The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there. But many Germans have also been very successful in Spain, such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil... As of now, I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere."

West Ham interested in a loan deal for Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley

West Ham United are targetting an ambitious loan bid for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley as David Moyes is keen on a reunion with the former Everton man, The Mirror has reported.

The England international appears to have fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard, having started only six games for the Blues this season. The likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante look like the favourites for the positions in central midfield, with the emergence of Mason Mount having further restricted him from registering any playing time.

Chelsea are, however, not willing to loan Barkley out as they insist he is an important part of their first-team plans. Moyes is also considering other targets, including AC Milan's Frank Kessie, but remains open to pursuing a deal for his former charge.

Inter Milan sporting director in London to complete Olivier Giroud deal

Olivier Giroud

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is currently in London to conclude a deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Ausilio arrived at the English capital on Wednesday to work out an agreement with the Blues so that a deal for the Frenchman gets over the line. The Nerazzurri are close to meeting the club's valuation of the striker and an agreement over a transfer fee is to be met soon. The Italian giants are expected to pay €6.5 million plus bonuses for the former Arsenal man and Chelsea are likely to accept the deal.

Giroud is believed to be keen on a move to the San Siro and has agreed to terms with Inter over a week ago. After concluding the move at Stamford Bridge, Ausilio is expected to turn his attention to north London where he will begin negotiations for the signing of Christian Eriksen.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog