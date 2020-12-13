Boring draw in Manchester derby reflects the fragile state of Solskjaer and Guardiola

The first Manchester derby of the 2020-21 season failed to live up to expectation as Manchester United and Manchester City settled for a dull, goalless draw at Old Trafford.

This was a game that produced just three shots on target and, at times, it felt like both teams were either unprepared or too scared to attack each other. There was no urgency, no will and no real desire to fight for the three points.

Perhaps, Roy Keane’s explosive assessment of the game after full-time gave fans more joy than what the players exhibited in the 90 minutes.

Man Utd are the only team in the Premier League this season yet to score a goal at home from their strikers.



The former Red Devils captain questioned the lack of passion in Saturday’s Manchester derby, saying he had never seen so many hugs after a game.

“You can make a lot of excuses. Just on today’s game, it’s really poor at the end of the game, with the quality they have, the lack of desire to go and win a game of football,” Keane bemoaned, as quoted by Goal.

“Two bookings in a derby game, I have never seen so many hugs and chats after a derby game. I’m scratching my head and I’m really frustrated because I think you have to try and find a way to win a game of football.”

The poor showing in the Manchester derby, though, is reflective of the fragile state of Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. These are managers whose confidence has taken a huge hit in recent weeks following some disappointing results.

City suffered a morale-sapping loss to Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago and have since won just two of their last four games. United, on the other hand, have won just once in their last four games in all competitions.

The Red Devils are still recovering from a devastating midweek loss to RB Leipzig in their final UEFA Champions League group game, which saw them relegated to the Europa League.

Man City have now failed to score in their last 242 minutes on the road in the PL, their longest wait for an away goal under Pep Guardiola.



Just like footballers go through a phase where their confidence is down, Guardiola and Solskjaer seem to currently be in that situation.

They may not readily admit it but they are currently fragile and it is showing in their team selections and other decisions.

Guardiola, for instance, is not known for going into games with the intention of snatching a draw. That is typically Jose Mourinho-ish. However, the Spaniard clearly went into Saturday’s derby purposely to get a draw.

With Manchester City currently lying in ninth position on the Premier League table, the Guardiola of old would never have settled for anything less than a win in this game.

The Manchester City boss’ situation is no different from that of Solskjaer who, despite beating the Cityzens three times last season, was content in gaining a point from the game.

Both teams have friendlier fixtures coming up over the festive period. This could hopefully allow Guardiola and Solskjaer to get their confidence back and have their respective clubs playing at the level expected of them.