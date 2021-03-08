Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a round of second-leg fixtures this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Sevilla at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sevilla have enjoyed an exceptional season but their recent slump has given Julen Lopetegui a series of problems to address. The Andalusians suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Elche over the weekend and have a mountain to climb in this match.

Borussia Dortmund started their high-profile match against Bayern Munich in ideal fashion but suffered a 4-2 defeat on the day. The Ruhr Valley giants have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of three matches played between the two teams. Matches between the two sides have often seen several goals and plenty of drama.

The first leg between the two teams saw Sevilla take an early lead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Borussia Dortmund staged a stunning comeback, however, and came away with a 3-2 victory.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sevilla form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a depleted squad

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro, Giovanni Reyna, and Manuel Akanji are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Roman Burki and Lukasz Piszczek have recovered from their knocks and are available for this game.

Injured: Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro, Giovanni Reyna, Manuel Akanji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla have a strong team

Sevilla

Aleix Vidal picked up an injury earlier this week and is unavailable for this match. Yassine Bounou is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt ahead of this fixture. Sevilla have not been at their best in recent weeks and will likely name a strong team for this game.

Injured: Aleix Vidal

Doubtful: Yassine Bounou

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham; Erling Haaland

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Prediction

Borussia Dortmund made an impressive start against Bayern Munich but suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day. The Germans scored three away goals last week but will have to be wary of yet another collapse in this fixture.

Sevilla have lost four out of their last five games in all competitions and will have to play out of their skins this week. Borussia Dortmund are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Sevilla

