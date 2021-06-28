Brazil 1-1 Ecuador: 5 Talking points as Eder Militao scores for much-changed Selecao | Copa America 2021

Brazil could only play out a 1-1 draw in their final group stage game in Copa America 2021, as Tite rested key players, including Neymar, having already topped Group B.

The hosts took the lead from Eder Militao's towering header in the 37th minute. Ecuador looked dangerous after the restart and got their equalising goal in the 53rd minute when substitute Angel Mena found the back of the net with a thumping strike from close range.

Thanks to Peru's 1-0 win over Venezuela, Ecuador qualified for the Copa America 2021 quarter-finals. They now await the results in Group A to find out whom they'll face next.

In the absence of regular starters Neymar and Casemiro, Brazill lacked creativity going forward and were not their usual solid selves in the middle of the park. The two stars were rested, as Brazil had qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Eventually, the draw was a result that suited both teams, so neither made any concerted effort to win it in the closing stages. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Brazil can't keep a clean sheet at the moment

Brazil conceded a goal for the second game in a row in Copa America. Having kept clean sheets in their opening two fixtures of the tournament, the hosts got their campaign off to a flying start.

Against Ecuador, they took the lead in the first half but could not hold on to it. The visitors had eight shots in the game, two more than Brazil, finding the back of the net early in the second half.

Though Brazil avoided a loss on the day, the fact that they are letting in goals cheaply does not bode well for them, especially with the knockout stage looming over the weekend. Even against Colombia, Brazil had to wait till injury time to score the winner. While they have conceded just two goals in four games, Brazil need to shore up their defence.

#4 Brazil's winning streak comes to an end

Brazil were hoping to finish their Copa America group stage campaign with a win but had to settle for a draw. They were not particularly effective going forward against Ecuador. After the visitors scored the equaliser, they sat back, which further diminished Brazil's chances of scoring the winner.

The draw brought to an end Brazil's 11-game winning streak across all competitions. Their last loss was against Argentina in a friendly in November 2019.

The absence of key players from their starting XI played a role in Brazil not beating Ecuador. But that could change come the knockout rounds.

