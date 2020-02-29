Brazil want Neymar to captain the team in the Tokyo Olympics

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have been contacted by the Brazil Football Federation (CBF) to initiate talks about the chances of taking Neymar to the 2020 Olympics at Tokyo, AS reports. The South American Nation are keen for the PSG star to lead the team in the summer, but that might not bode well with the Ligue 1 giants. PSG are already sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s desire to represent France in the Olympics, so the Brazil Football Federation’s proposal won’t exactly be music to their ears.

Brazil are also eager to take Real Madrid trio Vinicius Junior, Reinier and Rodrygo to Tokyo, however, it is clear that Neymar is their most desired asset. The former Barcelona player helped his nation win gold in the 2016 Olympics held at Rio, by scoring the all-important penalty in the shoot-out in the final against Germany.

However, Neymar is also desperate to play in the Copa America to be held in Columbia and Argentina this summer and that could affect his involvement in the Olympics. Copa America is scheduled from 12th June to 12th of July, while the Olympics start from 22nd July and end on August 8.

Neymar’s involvement in the Olympics could lead to absence at the start of the new season

While Brazil are keen on Neymar leading the side at Tokyo, Mbappe’s desire to take part in the Olympics could jeopardize their plans. The Frenchman will also be involved in the 2020 European Championships, which shares the same schedule as the Copa America. And perhaps PSG would be averse to allowing both players to be involved in the Olympics this summer.

If the reigning Ligue 1 champions were to allow both players to take part in the Olympics, there would be risks of injuries and burnout of two of their most important players. In addition, if both players play the entire length of the tournament, they would definitely miss the start of the new Ligue 1 season, which is scheduled to begin on August 7, while the Olympic final will be held on the very next day!

