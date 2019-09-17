Champions League 2019-20, Matchday 1: 4 Thrilling encounters to look out for

Club football's most prestigious competition is back!!!

The Champions League is returning this Tuesday. The moment football fans were waiting for is here. Finally, Tuesday and Wednesday nights wouldn't be so boring. Europe would be abuzz with dazzling football.

The 2019–20 UEFA Champions League is the 65th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA. The draws for the group stage of Champions League were conducted on 29 August, with several clubs facing their opponents for the first time and some had competed against each other last season.

We are going to see talented youngsters compete against each other and age-old rivalries being reignited. Also, the video assistant referee (VAR) will be used from the play-off round. The final of this season's Champions League would be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Now without further ado, here are four exhilarating matches that you simply cannot afford to miss:

#4 Napoli vs Liverpool

Napoli would be hosting Liverpool at San Paolo stadium

Napoli have had a mix start this season in the league, winning two matches and losing one. While their opponents, Liverpool have had a perfect start to their Premier League campaign this season. They have won all their matches and are currently sitting on top of the table with and five points above defending champions Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp and his men would be going into this game with a lot of confidence being the defending European champions and having a perfect start to the campaign. For Liverpool to start their season perfectly in the Champions League as well, the forwards would have to convert their chances efficiently as they will be facing a stubborn Napoli defence.

For Carlo Ancelotti and his team to win, the Napoli midfielders cannot afford to give the Liverpool forwards any space to run. Also, the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano would have to be at the top of their game to get past UEFA's player of the year, Virgil Van Dijk.

Fact: Napoli and Liverpool faced each other last season in the group stage, with both of them winning at home but losing away.

Possible outcome : Napoli secures a home win.

