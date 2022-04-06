How Real Madrid could line-up against Chelsea in the Champions League

Thirteen-time Champions League winners Real Madrid visit Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-finals this midweek. The fixture comes after the Blues faced a 4-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.

Real Madrid head into this match after a controversial 1-2 away win against Celta Vigo at the weekend. The La Liga victory saw Los Blancos being awarded three penalties to extend their lead at the top to 12 points.

Real Madrid are a dominant force in the Champions League

Defending champions Chelsea will not at all be easy to beat, given their squad depth and strength. The Blues, under Thomas Tuchel, are a tricky side to defeat, especially at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are likely to be without their manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is sidelined after contracting Covid-19. The Spanish giants are expected to continue their dominance in Europe but face a litmus test against Chelsea. Let's take a look at how they could line up in the quarter-finals' first leg.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois will be once again back to the Stamford Bridge

The Belgian goalkeeper will face his former club in the Champions League quarter-finals. Thibaut Courtois spent four seasons at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thibaut Courtois :-“Return to Stamford Bridge? It will be special,last year we lost in the Semi's but hopefully we'll win this year. It will be different & special because there will be fans. Although there may be some whistles,I hope Chelsea fans remember the beautiful moments." Thibaut Courtois :-“Return to Stamford Bridge? It will be special,last year we lost in the Semi's but hopefully we'll win this year. It will be different & special because there will be fans. Although there may be some whistles,I hope Chelsea fans remember the beautiful moments." https://t.co/j8I7HuJQZU

His form between the sticks has been helpful for Los Blancos and is expected to continue in similar vein at Stamford Bridge. Courtois will definitely start the match and will be itching to do well against the Blues after last season's semifinal defeat.

RB: Dani Carvajal

Carvajal hasn't been at his best

The Spanish right-back has been an amazing servant to the club. His amazing contribution to both in attack and defense has been vital for Real Madrid.

Dani Carvajal is expected to start ahead of Lucas Vasquez after the latter played against Celta Vigo at the weekend. Carvajal offers a more natural option for the position. His experience will come in very handy against the deadly Chelsea attack.

CB: Eder Militao

Eder Militao has impressed

Eder Militao has been very impressive for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 season. Since Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane's departure, he has played a key role in stabilizing things at the back.

Despite being subbed off with an injury against Celta Vigo, the Brazilian defender is expected to be fit in time for the Champions League quarter-finals. His timely tackles and smart positioning will be needed at their best in this fixture.

CB: David Alaba

David Alaba can be a trump card for Carlo Ancelotti against Chelsea

Since joining Real Madrid last summer, David Alaba has done a decent job. Despite his versatility, the Austrian has been primarily used as a centre-back by Carlo Ancelotti.

The left-footed defender has been aggressive yet effective at the back. Alaba's experience could turn out to be a major factor in restricting Chelsea from scoring in the quarter-finals.

LB: Ferland Mendy

Mendy in action vs Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Despite struggling with injuries, Ferland Mendy has played a good amount of football this season. The French left-back is a valuable asset on the left with his energetic and high-intensity play.

Against Chelsea, he will be tested immensely given that the Blues have the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech at their disposal. These attacking-minded players will give Mendy a good headache if the Frenchman is hesitant with his decision making.

CDM: Casemiro

Casemiro will have to help out his defenders against Chelsea

The midfield battle is going to be very important in this fixture. Both teams have stunning players at the heart of the pitch, which makes it a very interesting prospect from a neutral point of view.

Casemiro, with his defensive abilities, will be crucial in battling out against the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. The Brazilian's knack for scoring long-range goals can be useful on Champions League matchdays.

CM: Luka Modric

Luka Modric will play a key role against Chelsea in the Champions League

Such big games are all about experience and intensity. There is no better player to rely on in situations like this than Luka Modric.

Bami Jr @Bamdele_Jr

One of the greatest midfielders to play the beautiful game.

Ballon Dor winner.

World Cup golden ball winner.

4 UCL titles.

That assist for 92:48 forever eternal.



Ladies and gentlemen, Luka Modric Croatia and Real Madrid legend.

The Croatian has time and again shown how influential he can be, with his incisive passing and fabulous work-rate. Luka Modric is surely one of the top players that could decide the outcome of this fixture like he did against Paris Saint-Germain.

CM: Toni Kroos

Kroos has been a mainstay for Real Madrid

From one great to another, Real Madrid are blessed to have an amazing set of midfielders in their squad. Toni Kroos has been a class act on the pitch for Los Blancos over the years.

His creativity and ability to dictate the tempo of the match is second to none. Kroos is expected to start against Chelsea and hopefully have a massive impact on the game like he does more often than not.

RW: Rodrygo

Rodrygo's best performances have come in the champions league

Marco Asensio started on the right against Celta Vigo and despite his amazing talent, the Spaniard hasn't quite been convincing lately. His performances in both legs of the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain weren't impressive either.

Rodrygo, on the other hand, has had a decent time in the Champions League. He boasts two goals and two assists in just 3 starts in the competition. It is a tough choice to make but the chances are that the Brazilian might get the nod ahead of Asensio.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. has reinvented himself

In the absence and struggle of Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior has made the most of the chances provided to him. His fascinating dribbling, blistering pace and superb goal-scoring abilities have been a delight to watch this season.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



@UEFAcom_fr Vinícius Júnior was officially the best dribbler of the Champions League group stage, with 41 successful dribbles made in 6 games. #UCL Vinícius Júnior was officially the best dribbler of the Champions League group stage, with 41 successful dribbles made in 6 games. #UCL 🇧🇷⚡🎥 @UEFAcom_fr https://t.co/nBd1p7hHVc

His link-up with Karim Benzema has turned out to be quite productive for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior will surely test the Chelsea defense given his amazing form and is without a doubt expected to start in the first leg.

ST: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior can be dangerous against Chelsea in the Champions League

What Karim Benzema did against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League R16 clash was phenomenal. The Frenchman single-handedly carried Real Madrid to the quarter-finals, as has been the case in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC At 34 years and 80 days Karim Benzema is the oldest player to EVER score a hat trick in the Champions League.



He did it inspiring the comeback against the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar PSG 🤯 At 34 years and 80 days Karim Benzema is the oldest player to EVER score a hat trick in the Champions League.He did it inspiring the comeback against the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar PSG 🤯 https://t.co/2MKUBLBboQ

The 34-year old will have to lead Real Madrid in the same fashion against Chelsea if they are to make it to the next round. Karim Benzema is currently the club's highest goal-scorer this season in the UEFA Champions League.

