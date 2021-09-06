5 things drastically different from Cristiano Ronaldo's first tenure at Manchester United

Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United has to be one of the best transfers that has taken place this summer. The return was desperately awaited and long overdue.

Ronaldo will have to deal with some of the changes from his first spell at United.

It is safe to say that when Ronaldo played and left for Real Madrid during his first stint at United, things were drastically different. A lot has changed with the Red Devils ever since he left 12 years ago. We look at some of the major changes he would be experiencing at United right now.

#5 Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

VAR has been implemented in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season. Ever since its implementation, the technology has received a good amount of criticism. That being said, there are still things that are experimented on a trial and error basis with the technology.

Ronaldo is quite familiar with VAR technology, having experienced it at both the domestic and international level. His first stint at United saw the Portuguese being fouled more than often given his exquisite dribbling skills and nimble footwork. Had the VAR technology been available back then, it would have surely helped his cause.

#4 United isn't the same dominant team

Back then, when Ronaldo joined United in 2003, United had a different aura about them than what they are right now. Teams used to fear the possibility of facing United, let alone it happening at Old Trafford. United were amongst the strongest title contenders almost every season. Not only that, United were the frontrunners to win domestic and European competitions too.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 as United's manager, United have struggled to be one of the strongest teams it used to be. Disappointingly, United have only won five trophies in the last eight seasons. Currently, teams strongly rate their chances of beating United, maybe it be at Old Trafford or away.

United have lost their dominance and although things have improved recently, Ronaldo will have to give his best to help United regain their dominance. Winning trophies is the only way Manchester United can impose their dominance in the near future. With a serial winner like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can surely be of help in this context.

Win percentage as Manchester United manager:



Jose Mourinho: 58.3%

Louis van Gaal: 52.4%

David Moyes: 50.9%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 42.5%



Trophies won as Manchester United manager:



Jose Mourinho: 3

Louis van Gaal: 1

David Moyes: 1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 0



