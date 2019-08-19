Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea were denied the three points by a spirited Leicester City outfit

Frank Lampard's homecoming party was cut short by a valiant effort from Leicester City, as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brendan Rodgers' side. In what could have been a game packed and sealed in the opening exchanges of the game, they now sit with just the solitary point from two fixtures.

Lampard's side were clearly the better team in the first half, with the proceedings indicating a possible second and perhaps, a third goal for the Blues after Mason Mount had earlier launched his side ahead.

But, a promising second-half display from Leicester City derailed their progress as Wilfred Ndidi put his team back on level terms. They really turned up the heat, and a whole lot of Leicester supporters will be ruing over the missed opportunities.

On that note, we look at the major talking points from the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Leicester City.

#1 Lampard names an interesting line-up with three-man midfield

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup Previews

Since his arrival, Lampard has tried out various structures and formations in order to bring the best out of an elite group of young and experienced players. In the 4-0 mauling at Old Trafford last season, he opted to play the 4-2-3-1, where a lot was demanded of the three attacking midfielders in the absence of N'Golo Kante.

As a result, the forwards' pressing game wore out, and United capitalized on the spaces left in midfield. This time around, perhaps owing to the inspirational performance against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup fixture, the former Derby County boss charted out a 4-3-3.

There was no space for either Ross Barkley or Mateo Kovacic in midfield, as Kante and Jorginho played on either side of a number 8 in Mason Mount. The backline remained the same as last weekend, while Christian Pulisic made his first full league start, down the left.

The ever-so-willing Pedro, who covered the length of the pitch with his lung-busting runs in the first half, occupied the right flank. Olivier Giroud and not Tammy Abraham spearheaded the attack for Chelsea.

