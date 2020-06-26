Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City as Liverpool are crowned EPL champions | Player Ratings | Premier League 19-20

A look at the player ratings for both teams following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Chelsea beat City 2-1 thanks to goals from Pulisic and Willian. Kevin de Bruyne scored for the visitors.

Chelsea

Chelsea defeated ten-man Manchester City 2-1 to confirm Liverpool as the newest Premier League champions.

City's lapses in defense proved costly for the umpteenth time this season as they failed to build on a positive start to the second half. A brilliant Kevin de Bruyne freekick was sandwiched between goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian.

City's defense provided little resistance to the Chelsea's counter-attacks. Chelea could have had more goals had they taken all the chances came their way.

Overall, Chelsea put in a professional performance and exploited Manchester City's weaknesses. This results leaves Chelsea five points above Manchester United in fourth place, and heavy favourites to hold on to a Champions League spot.

Manchester City on the other hand, have little to play for in the Premier League now and must shift their focus to the cup competitions.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Other than a faulty pass early in the first half, Arrizabalaga had a fairly comfortable evening. He made a strong save to deny Fernandinho's header from going in. However, there was nothing he could have done about Kevin de Bruyne's freekick.

It was a vintage performance from the Chelsea legend. He was at his defensive best, denying Raheem Sterling any breathing space on the left flank. After Manchester City were reduced to ten men, the Spaniard ventured forward to pin City back and quash any chances of a further comeback.

Cesar Azpilicueta vs Man City:

56 touches

11 passes in the final third

5 tackles

2 interceptions

2 clearances

5/9 ground duels won

2/2 aerial duels won



Very underrated performance IMO. pic.twitter.com/j0bMMeEwQ5 — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) June 25, 2020

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

One of the better performances the Dane pulled out this season. He was strong going into challenges, and although there wasn't a striker to worry about for much of the game, he dealt with any opposition presence inside the box well enough.

Although his positioning was suspect at times, the lack of an opposition striker ensured that no harm was done to his goal. He has had better nights, but he got the job done nonetheless.

Perhaps the only Chelsea player who wasn't quite up to the mark. He was poor defensively and gave the ball away a few times in dangerous positions. He wasn't at his usual best while going forward either, although that might have been the result of Frank Lampard instructing him to stay grounded.

Kante made some vital interceptions in midfield like he does on a daily basis, but his passing wasn't quite on the mark. It wasn't a flashy performance from the Frenchman by any means, but he kept things simple and was a vital part of the team.

Perhaps a surprise inclusion on the night, Ross Barkley certainly didn't do much to justify his selection. He kept things ticking in midfield and worked hard off the ball, but that's about it. He wasn't as creative as we know he can be.

Mason Mount - 6/10

The Chelsea youngster made a bright start to the game, and looked very lively in possession. His influence fizzled out, however, as the game progressed, but it was still a very decent performance from one of Frank Lampard's personal favourites. Mount has played more matches than any other player for Chelsea in their debut season, which should be a matter of great pride for him.

Willian - 6/10

The Brazilian held his nerve to convert the all-important penalty, extending his proud streak of never missing a penalty for Chelsea. He tracked back to help Azpilicueta and showed tremendous work-rate. He wasn't at his offensive best but he was involved in some of Chelsea's best moments.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Christian Pulisic cashed in on a comical defensive mistake to punish Manchester City, slotting the ball past Ederson to give the home team a precious lead. He could've and should've doubled his personal tally when he rounded Ederson off in a similar situation, only to have his effort cleared off the line. He caused the Manchester City defence a lot of trouble, and his pace wrecked havoc on a number of occasions.

Having scored the winner against Aston Villa, Olivier Giroud came into this match feeling confident. Unfortunately, the Chelsea striker didn't really have a single chance to score, so he can't really be blamed for drawing a blank in this one. His one touch passing was great as usual, and he held the ball up to involve his teammates to good effect. A decent day at the office for the World Cup winner.

Cheleas substitutes:

Tammy Abraham would've scored the winner had his shot not struck Fernandinho's arm. Regardless, he won the all-important penalty for Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic - 5/10

Chelsea scored what proved to be the winner minutes after Mateo Kovacic came on. As a result, his job was to help his defenders and keep possession when they had the ball.

Pedro, Billy Gilmour - N/A

Not enough time to make a rating.

Manchester City

Ederson - 7/10

Made some brilliant saves to keep the scoreline respectful for his team. His distribution was good, barring one shocker where he presented the ball to Mount. Not much he could've done about the two goals he did concede against Chelsea.

KYLE WALKER 🙌🏾🙌🏾!!!! What a goal line clearance that is!!!!!



I want to see that on repeat! — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) June 25, 2020

The only Manchester City defender about whom anything positive can be written. Walker capped off a good personal performance with a heroic goal-line clearance, which ultimately proved to be unimportant in the grand scheme of things as Chelsea emerged victorious.

Fernandinho - 5/10

He was having a very decent game until it all changed when he handled the ball in the penalty box, conceding a penalty and getting sent off in the process. A tough day for Manchesrer City's captain on the night.

Aymeric Laporte - 5/10

A rare bad game for one of the world's best centre-backs. He didn't quite marshall the backline like he so often does, and uncharacteristically made a couple of poor decisions in possession. He was subbed off for Nicolas Otamendi midway through the second half.

The prime culprit for the defensive mistake that led to Chelsea's opener, Benjamin Mendy simply had an outing to forget. His crossing was hit and miss, too, rendering him a liability on the day. He was subbed off for Oleksandr Zinchenko before the hour mark.

Rodri - 5/10

Although he kept things ticking in midfield, Rodri's defensive presence wasn't quite there on the night. He cannot be blamed for any of the defensive errors City made, but he has had much better games.

Ilkay Gundogan - 4/10

Ilkay Gundogan was the second member of the guilty party that led to Christian Pulisic's goal. Gundogan is a completely different player as a number eight than he is as a number six, and the same was proven again in this match. He was much better when he played the regista role, but the damage was already done tonight.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7/10

Chelsea did a very good job of keeping the Belgian in check throughout the match. He didn't dominate proceedings like he does week in and week out. However, such is the quality of Kevin de Bruyne that he made something out of nothing by executing a knuckleball freekick to perfection. Alas, it was in vain.

Kevin De Bruyne has reached double figures for goals *and* assists in a Premier League season for the first time in his career:



❍ 29 games

❍ 16 assists

❍ 10 goals



The first player to secure a Double-Double in 2019/20. 💫 pic.twitter.com/KKoQ9cniPW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 25, 2020

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Riyad Mahrez beat Marcos Alonso with ease on a number of occasions, but the end product was lacking. The Algerian has had a fine personal season and although he didn't have a bad game, we have come to expect much better from him.

Raheem Sterling - 4/10

Raheem Sterling hardly had any influence on the game in the first half. He was presented with a glorious opportunity when he went one on one against the Chelsea goalkeeper when the match was tied at 1-1 but his shot could only find the goalpost. One can only wonder how the match would've turned out had that chance not gone begging.

Bernardo Silva

A delight to watch on most occasions, but certainly not today. He was everywhere on the pitch, but not in a good way. It seemed as if Bernardo Silva didn't have a designated role today and failed to have any impact on the game whatsoever. It was a night to forget for him.

Manchester City substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus came on for Bernardo Silva in the 55th minute. He dhowed some good touches and brought some much needed positivity. However, he was lonely up front and didn't get any chances to score.

David Silva's last appearance at Stamford Bridge wasn't uneventful. He restricted his role to playing simple passes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 4/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko looked much better on the ball than Mendy, but didn't provide enough cover to an already struggling defense against Chelsea.

Nicolas Otamendi - 4/10

Nicolas Otamendi conceded the match-winning goal minutes after he came on. The rest of the game was a mere formality for him as Chelsea won 2-1.