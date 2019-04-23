Chelsea 2-2 Burnley: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19

Maurizio Sarri cut a frustrated figure during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Burnley

Chelsea missed the chance of going third in the Premier League table after an enthralling yet demoralizing draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. The scoreline read 2-2, but Burnley levelled their opponents' score with just three shots on target in contrast to Chelsea's nine.

The Blues started on a bright note after their Europa League victory against Slavia Praha, but against the run of play, Jeff Hendrick gave Burnley the lead through a thunderous volley. N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain capped off two beautiful moves to restore Chelsea's advantage, but Ashley Barnes produced a leveller just 10 minutes later.

The hosts continued to press high and see the majority of the ball, but Burnley's stubborn organization and shape choked Chelsea, who couldn't replicate their first half form after the break.

On that note, let's analyze the five major points from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Burnley.

#1 Chelsea start with intent but Burnley sting them with the opener

The Blues moulded into their configuration in no time, keeping all the possession in the opening minutes. The movement off the ball from the full backs and midfielders throughout the half was just as spectacular, as Eden Hazard produced the first shot of the game following a corner.

A string of passes resulted in Cesar Azpilicueta, who is well forward these days, winning a corner. Hazard's whip was cleared to an extent, but the ball fell to him. The Belgian shifted to his left and launched one, testing Tom Heaton. The ball ricocheted off a few players before a Claret finally cleared his lines.

Meanwhile, Hazard was looking lively, as he pulled the strings in various parts of the attacking third and roamed freely.

Gonzalo Higuain then made a fine run off the back of James Tarkowski, and Hazard's delightful chip found him, but his shot was cleared off the line by the heroic Ben Mee.

That very clearance led to the away side's first attack, due to which they won a corner. They managed to clear the first ball only to the edge of the 18-yard box, where an unmarked Hendrick lay in wait. He then waited for the ball to fall and stung a fierce volley, leaving the otherwise untested Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance.

