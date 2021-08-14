Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking Points as Thomas Tuchel's men record a routine win over local rivals | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea got off to a winning start in the Premier League 2021-22 campaign by making quick work of London rivals Crystal Palace by a score of 3-0. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring from a direct free-kick in the 27th minute, while Christian Pulisic doubled their advantage in the 40th minute, capitalizing on Vicente Guaita's spill from an incoming cross.

Trevoh Chalobah added the third in the 58th minute in spectacular fashion to put the game to bed. Crystal Palace were the second-best side in the game, lacking teeth in the final third and had just one shot on goal.

The perfect start! 😁



Up the Chels! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/T3k8tE6TIO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Chelsea have kicked off the 2021-22 campaign in great fashion and were victorious in the UEFA Super Cup as well, defeating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties.

As the Blues recorded a comfortable win over Crystal Palace, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Debut goal for Trevoh Chalobah in the Premier League

Two defenders were on the scoresheet for Chelsea tonight and both goals were equally spectacular. Marcos Alonso has already made a name for himself as a goal-scoring defender, but Trevoh Chalobah had a memorable debut in the Premier League for the Blues, scoring in the 58th minute from outside the box.

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League debut by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

100% take-on success

93% pass accuracy

81 passes

18 passes into the final ⅓

4 duels won

3 clearances

2 aerial duels won

1 through ball

1 interception

1 goal

0 x dribbled past



Chelsea have a gem. 💎 pic.twitter.com/o9vuyZ4S2v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2021

Chalobah was great defensively as well and was not dribbled past in the game. The Chelsea youth product will be looking to emulate the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham to cement his place in the starting XI.

#4 Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace fail to impress against a dominant Chelsea

Crystal Palace were definitely the underdogs in the fixture against European champions Chelsea but they failed to give a good account of themselves in the first competitive game under new manager Patrick Vieira.

They could muster only one shot on target and spent the majority of the game chasing the ball. Vieira changed the formation from 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3, but they were dominated by the hosts in every part of the pitch.

Patrick Vieira has now lost more Premier League matches against Chelsea as a manager (P1 L1) than he did during his playing career (P10 L0).



It’s a different game in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/hVP7Wc8DLO — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 14, 2021

Their main player, Wilfred Zaha, was hardly involved in the buildup and the defenders were not comfortable in possession and became disorganized under pressure.

This was their eighth straight defeat at the hands of Chelsea and it seems the team needs some time to adjust to Vieira's tactics.

