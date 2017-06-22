Reports: Chelsea set to make £61 million superstar their first summer signing

Antonio Conte is determined to build a squad capable of competing for the Champions League title

Antonio Conte is finally set to get his first signing

What’s the story?

Chelsea are all set to complete the signing of Juventus full-back Alex Sandro according to reports in Italian site Calciomercato. The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the Juventus man ever since the transfer window started and it looks like an improved bid of £61 million from Chelsea will be enough to secure the signing of Antonio Conte’s prime target.

Alex Sandro has been in fine form for Juventus this season and he along with Dani Alves formed a potent full-back combination for the Serie A champions.

In case you didn’t know...

Sandro will be expected to settle in quickly at Chelsea

While Juventus are not keen on letting go off one of their top performers, Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta admitted that he would not stand in the way of the players should they want to leave. Speaking in an earlier interview, the general director said:

"Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players," Marotta told Corriere dello Sport.

"We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro. But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss.

"We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go, because we don't keep anyone against their will. “

With Alex Sandro, himself reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League, a deal between the two clubs could be finalised for an eye-watering price of £61 million.

The heart of the matter

Antonio Conte is determined to build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League and he has reportedly told the Chelsea board to complete signing his targets as soon as possible. Should Alex Sandro leave, Juventus will have need to actively hunt in the transfer market for top quality full-backs as both the Brazilian pair of Alves and Sandro could be lighting up the Premier League next season.

Capable of going forward and putting in dangerous crosses, Sandro looks like an ideal fit into Conte’s system of flying full-backs. The Brazilian could prove to be one of the best summer signings of the Premier League.

Author’s take

Alex Sandro is one of the best full-backs in world football at the moment and with the Brazilian himself being interested in a move to the Premier League, Chelsea will be looking to complete and announce the signing as soon as possible.

