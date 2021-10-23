Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger in talks with two Premier League clubs over potential transfer: Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is in negotiations with Premier League clubs Manchester City and Tottenham about a summer transfer, but according to Gianluca di Marzio, the centre-back will join one of two clubs: either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus. There have been no discussions between the player and the organization about a new deal yet.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea expires next summer and there has been no progress in talks to extend it so far. According to reports in Germany, Rudiger is dissatisfied with Premier League club Chelsea's current offer and their lack of effort to pay him the amount he believes he deserves.

Tottenham Tiers @TottenhamTiers Antonio Rüdiger is in talks with #thfc , Juventus, Man City, and even PSG, who still need a defender. It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract. He will join one of the four teams mentioned[ @DiMarzio ] 🥇 Antonio Rüdiger is in talks with #thfc , Juventus, Man City, and even PSG, who still need a defender. It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract. He will join one of the four teams mentioned[@DiMarzio] 🥇 https://t.co/t4uNmgmrKU

This has spurred talk of him leaving Stamford Bridge, with all of Europe's top teams supposedly lined up to sign him on a free transfer next summer. However, it appears there is also interest in the Premier League, with Di Marzio stating that Pep Guardiola and Nuno Espirito Santo's teams have already begun discussions.

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is set to join another Premier League club upon the expiry of his contract

Antonio Rudiger in action for Chelsea

“Rüdiger is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and even PSG, who still need a defender,” he told Wetten Freunde. “It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract. He will join one of the four teams mentioned.” As there has been no development in the contract talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger, it is assumed that the player will be leaving the club come the end of his contract.

Di Marzio is making bold claims, given that neither of the Premier League clubs have been mentioned in reports about Rudiger thus far. Manchester City would be an unusual move given their current plethora of centre-backs unless Rudiger is being brought in to replace someone like Aymeric Laporte.

Also Read

Premier League's Tottenham would be a better fit because they are in desperate need of a top-flight centre-back, but would Rudiger join one of Chelsea's rivals, and more crucially, would Spurs pay him the money he demands? Although a move to PSG is significantly more plausible, the world of high-profile sports transactions isn't exactly rational. This move would be very suited for Tottenham Hotspur but would be very improbable at the same time.

Edited by S Chowdhury