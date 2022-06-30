3 reasons why Chelsea should sign Mattjihs de Ligt instead of Jules Kounde

Chelsea are currently in the transfer market for defensive reinforcements as they aim to beef-up their team ahead of the 2022-23 football campaign.

The defensive department has been identified as a top priority for the Blues, having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

This could possibly make Chelsea target two centre-backs this summer. It could also enable Thomas Tuchel to switch from a back-three to a back-four, pending the profile of defenders they eventually go for.

At the moment, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Jules Kounde, Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Milan Skriniar are among the names being considered.

However, the two players seem to be top among Chelsea's fan base. These are de Ligt of Juventus and French defender Kounde of Sevilla.

Considering the asking price of Juventus and Sevilla, it looks very unlikely that Chelsea will be able to sign both Kounde and de Ligt this summer. That could mean either of the two defenders will join the Blues.

Also, judging by the profile of both Kounde and de Ligt, it will be a tough call to pick as to who the London club should eventually go for.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK If Chelsea could only sign one of these centre backs then which one will you choose & why? If Chelsea could only sign one of these centre backs then which one will you choose & why? https://t.co/ipMOTX8KAq

They are both contrastingly different defenders, with Kounde more attack-minded than de Ligt of Juventus.

However, the Juventus star could be a better option for Thomas Tuchel's team. As such, this article will take a look at why Chelsea should go for de Ligt over Kounde.

#3 Physical presence in defense

De Ligt is attracting transfer interest from Chelsea

Considering the physical nature of the Premier League, it is safe to say that de Ligt will be a better option for Chelsea than Kounde.

The Juventus defender has a bigger physique than his Sevilla counterpart. At 89 kg, de Light weighs more than Kounde, who is 79 kg. This could be considered by the Blues in making a transfer decision.

The Dutch star also has a much better aerial presence in defense as well, as he is at 1.89m. Kounde, on the other hand isn't the tallest defender, which could be a concern for Chelsea as he is 1.78m in height.

xTimo @xtimoziyertz That's de Ligt vs Mbappe.

Not sure from where the notion of him being slow comes.

But, if it is for that RCB role, I think Koundé would fit us better.

That's de Ligt vs Mbappe.Not sure from where the notion of him being slow comes.But, if it is for that RCB role, I think Koundé would fit us better.https://t.co/fpX9RrK4km

Height is a key advantage for defenders in the Premier League and de Ligt tends to tick the box perfectly well. While Kounde isn't that bad, he may likely struggle against big players such as Virgil van Dijk and the likes.

#2 Versatility

De Ligt can play in a handful of defensive positions

Another key reason as to why de Ligt could be a much better bargain for Chelsea and Tuchel than Kounde is his defensive versatility.

The 22-year-old defender is a more versatile player and can operate in almost every position across the back line, unlike Kounde. This, on the other hand, could be a huge advantage for Tuchel.

For Kounde, his major strength is as a right-centre-back and possibly as a make-shift right-wing-back due to his attacking prowess. However, de Ligt can play as a centre-back, as well as a right and left-centre-back.

Max Statman @emaxstatman



29 Matches

1405 / 90% Passes succeed

15 / 60% Tackles won

97 Clearances

25 Interceptions

5 Yellow cards

3 Key passes

3 Chances created

4 Goals



Happy Birthday Matts. Matthijs de Ligt stats for 2019/20 season — Serie A29 Matches1405 / 90% Passes succeed15 / 60% Tackles won97 Clearances25 Interceptions5 Yellow cards3 Key passes3 Chances created4 GoalsHappy Birthday Matts. Matthijs de Ligt stats for 2019/20 season — Serie A▪29 Matches▪1405 / 90% Passes succeed ▪15 / 60% Tackles won▪97 Clearances▪25 Interceptions▪5 Yellow cards▪3 Key passes▪3 Chances created▪4 GoalsHappy Birthday Matts. 🎂🇳🇱 https://t.co/YlxUChhqnG

De Ligt's versatility could also present an opportunity for Tuchel to switch to a back-four next season. The Dutch star is well suited for the role as a centre-back and could form a solid partnership with Thiago Silva.

This may not be possible with Kounde in defense as his lack of aerial presence may not fully compliment Silva in a back-four set-up.

Recall that the Brazilian veteran is not really the tallest of defenders, as he is currently at 1.83m. As such, pairing Silva and Kounde could be at a big disadvantage for the Blues in terms of aerial battles.

#1 Leadership attributes

De Ligt was capatain of Ajax at age 19

Another quality that de Ligt possesses as a player that could make him a better option for Chelsea than Kounde is his leadership strength.

The London club will not only be getting a young and highly-rated defender in de Ligt but also a natural leader who can command their defense.

Recall that the 22-year-old Dutch star was the captain of his former club Ajax despite his very young age. De Ligt has the traits of a leader and could go on to become another 'John Terry' at Stamford Bridge.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom years and six months was the age at which Matthijs de Ligt became the youngest player in



More stats in The Week in Numbers

fifa.to/pdDq4yZLkU years and six months was the age at which Matthijs de Ligt became the youngest player in @ChampionsLeague history to start a knockout game as Ⓒ captainMore stats in The Week in Numbers 1️⃣9️⃣ years and six months was the age at which Matthijs de Ligt became the youngest player in @ChampionsLeague history to start a knockout game as Ⓒ captain 🇳🇱More stats in The Week in Numbers👉fifa.to/pdDq4yZLkU https://t.co/5hPl3sqBET

Also considering the future of Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho at present, de Ligt could possibly be a trusted candidate to take up the captain's armband at Chelsea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far