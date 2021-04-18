Chelsea edge closer to their first trophy under Thomas Tuchel after an impressive win against Manchester City

The Thomas Tuchel era is indeed up and running at Stamford Bridge. The German manager has transformed Chelsea’s fortunes recently as they continue to get better with each passing week.

On Saturday, Manchester City became the latest team to be put down by the Blues after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Tuchel has been at Chelsea for less than three months but his impact is evident. Not only has Chelsea become more competitive but they now go into games as favorites irrespective of their opponent.

The Blues did not hide against Pep Guardiola’s side and matched them in every department of the game, eventually securing a well-deserved ticket to the final of the FA Cup.

Chelsea outfox Manchester City

It’s been a fantastic week for Chelsea and all their fans following the club’s exploits home and abroad. The Blues reached the semi-finals of the Champions League just days ago after beating Porto 2-1 on aggregate.

Now they are in the final of the FA Cup, with the chance to win a trophy. Many had doubted Tuchel's pedigree, but the German is yet to put a foot wrong.

The former PSG boss continues to prove his critics wrong as Chelsea march on. Chelsea’s latest win over Manchester City is proof that what Tuchel has done is no fluke.

He’s a master tactician who has led Chelsea to outplay and outfox Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side is definitely among the most in-form teams in Europe, but Chelsea were unfazed.

The Blues tackled them head-on on their way to winning the game. They did so by creating better chances and having almost equal possession. Not many teams can do that against Manchester City.

Tuchel closer to first Chelsea trophy

Before Tuchel’s arrival, very few people tipped Chelsea to end the season with a trophy. However, the German has made the Blues contenders in two competitions.

They now have the chance to win both the Champions League in Europe and the FA Cup in England. They’ll face either Leicester City or Southampton in the final of the domestic English tournament.

"It is a well-deserved clean sheet today, which is what makes me very proud,” Tuchel said after the win over Manchester City, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We were not just lucky to escape. We didn't sit back and defend in the box. We worked hard for it. You can feel the bond and the solidarity, the guys are ready to cover for each other.”