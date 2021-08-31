Chelsea hit roadblock in their quest to sign French defender - Reports

Chelsea find themselves in troubled waters in their quest to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde before the end of the summer transfer window. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla have no intentions of negotiating with Chelsea.

If Chelsea are keen on signing Jules Kounde in the dying moments of the transfer window, the Blues will have to pay out the 22-year-old defender's release clause.

Till now, Chelsea have shown no intention of paying the release clause to Sevilla which is rumored to be around €75 to 780 million.

Jules Koundé and Chelsea deal is considered “more than complicated” by all parties involved. Sevilla have absolutely NO intention to negotiate. It’s release clause or nothing - and Chelsea have not communicated any intention to pay the clause yet. 🔵🚫 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has made it absolutely clear that the only way Jules Kounde can leave Sevilla is if the interested party is willing to pay the aforementioned release clause. Monchi said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Jules Koundé has chances to leave the club if some club will pay the release clause. Chelsea made a bid last week but we didn’t like it.”

Chelsea have been chasing Jules Kounde since the start of the summer transfer window. However, it now seems highly unlikely that the European champions will be able to sign their primary defensive target in the remaining few hours of the window.

Chelsea are set to miss out on two transfer targets

Chelsea also seem set to miss out on the chance to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have blocked any offers for their midfield general despite Saul wanting to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. Apart from Chelsea, even Manchester United were keen on signing the 26-year-old Spanish international.

It was reported earlier this month that Chelsea have made an official loan with an option to buy bid for Saul Niguez. However, it seems highly unlikely the deal will go through.

Saúl deal since yesterday night is completely blocked, no green light from Atletico Madrid. Chelsea are convinced it’s gonna definitely collapse. Nothing agreed for Jules Koundé yet too. 🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Despite missing out on both Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez, Chelsea still have had a great summer transfer window. The Blues have managed to get rid of some of their fringe players in Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

On top of the departures, Chelsea managed to secure the services of former Manchester United and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku. The Blues signed the Belgian forward from Serie A champions Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Many consider Romelu Lukaku to be the final piece in Chelsea's jigsaw which could make them title contenders this season.

