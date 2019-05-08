Chelsea News: Maurizio Sarri interested in AS Roma's managerial position

Maurizio Sarri could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after a solitary season with the Blues.

What's the story?

According to a report from The Telegraph's Matt Law, Maurizio Sarri is considered for the manager job at AS Roma after their current boss, Claudio Ranieri's interim spell concludes at season end.

Roma set to make Sarri an offer to leave Chelsea after Conte turns them down. #cfchttps://t.co/CHfvfddDee — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 7, 2019

In case you missed it...

Maurizio Sarri was appointed by Chelsea at the season start to replace his compatriot Antonio Conte. Sarri made his name at Napoli for his brand of football, executing a fluid attacking game with plenty of one-touch passing and movement popularly known as 'Sarriball'.

The Italian manager amassed 91 points in Serie A during his last season at Naples and eventually lost the title by four points to Juventus.

Chelsea recruited Maurizio to change their blueprint after a string of defensive minded trainers-Rafael Benitez, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte.

Maurizio Sarri's debut season at Chelsea:



- Reached the League Cup final

- One foot in the Europa League final

- Secured Champions League qualification

- Set to finish third behind two of the best teams in Premier League history pic.twitter.com/dhTTektmLz — bet365 (@bet365) May 5, 2019

The heart of the matter...

Maurizio Sarri has had a mixed debut season for The Blues, enduring a tough spell after a superb start and were in the danger of losing out on the Champions League spot. The Italian tactician's pragmatic approach in the big games drew flak from the Chelsea supporters.

Amidst the reproval, Sarri has done well for Chelsea, reaching Europa League semi-final and lost to Manchester City in the League Cup final on penalties. The scrutiny attracted by Maurizio is undeserved and has unsettled him at the club.

.@vocalelli reporting that Maurizio Sarri is likely to be the next manager of Roma and will try to find a resolution to leave Chelsea — John Solano (@Solano_56) May 7, 2019

The 60-year-old wants to return to his homeland after just one season in London. AS Roma are interested in recruiting Sarri to rebuild their club. La Lupa have failed to build on their success from the last season, when they qualified for the CL semi-finals.

Antonio Conte was approached for the full time job at Roma but the former Juve boss has rejected the proposal to fathom other job offers.

What's Next?

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea face Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of Europa League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Roma's bid for the top-four spot continues as they host the Italian champions- Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.