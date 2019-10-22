Chelsea Predicted lineup v Ajax, injury news, suspension list and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Chelsea are set to resume their European voyage tomorrow as they travel to Amsterdam to face Dutch giants Ajax in the third match of their Group H fixtures.

After their initial struggles at the start of the season, Frank Lampard and his young Chelsea side have hit the ground running. The Blues have won their last five matches in all competitions, including four of their last five matches in the Premier League.

Their Champions League form though hasn't been impeccable. The Blues lost their opening match to Valencia before holding on to win their second match away against Lille. Lampard will be hoping to make it two straight away wins in the competition when they travel to Amsterdam.

Team News

Ross Barkley became the latest man to enter the Chelsea injury list after being forced off the pitch during the first half of their match against Newcastle. The midfielder is unlikely to feature against Ajax after Lampard described the injury as not looking good.

Andreas Christensen will also be out after having picked up an injury during international duty. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another name that will be missing, with the midfielder still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in March.

Marco van Ginkel is back in training but is unlikely to start, having just come back from a long-term injury. Antonio Rudiger has also returned to training but is still far from reaching match fitness.

Emerson might be available for Lampard, with the Italian having recovered from his thigh injury. He will be joined by N'Golo Kante, who is expected to be fit to start from the bench after recovering from a groin injury suffered during the international break.

Injury news: Ross Barkley, Marco van Ginkel, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Palmieri (doubt), N'Golo Kante (doubt)

Suspension list: none

Predicted lineups

Chelsea Predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

