Chelsea prepared to cover €40 million wage demand to sign PSG superstar in 2023: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to pay Neymar's full €40 million yearly wage to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer, as per El Pais (via GOAL).

The Blues had been interested in the Brazilian attacker this past summer; however, they were reluctant to pay a portion of his salary that exceeded €10 million.

Neymar remained at PSG and is flourishing at the start of the season with 12 goals and nine assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea appear to have noticed the impressive form shown by the former Barcelona forward and are keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2023.

So much so that their stance on paying Neymar's salary has changed, and they are willing to cover his full €40 million wage packet to secure a deal.

Neymar is tied to the Parc des Princes until 2027 following an automatic renewal which came into effect in during the summer.

He arrived at PSG from Barca back in 2017 and became the world's most expensive player in a €222 million deal.

The Brazilian has gone on to win 160 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 112 goals and contributing 69 assists.

He has won the Ligue 1 title four times as well as the Coupe de France on three occasions.

Chelsea's interest in Neymar is evidently long-standing and the Brazilian would bolster Graham Potter's attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently fourth in the league, with six wins, two draws and as many defeats in 10 fixtures.

Neymar's frosty relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe may push him towards Chelsea

The duo no longer are on good terms

Neymar's relationship with teammate Mbappe seems to have reached its breaking point with both seemingly at loggerheads.

The duo used to share a good bond with one another at the Parc des Princes, but this season has been full of rumors of a power struggle.

Hints of unrest between the pair came to light during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier back in August.

Mbappe missed a penalty but wanted to take the second one that the Parisians had been awarded.

Neymar rejected his demands and the French striker walked off bemused by the encounter.

Since then, reports have claimed that Mbappe has complained of the Brazilian's lack of vigor.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Here

Here’s Neymar when asked about Kylian Mbappé after Brazil game tonight.Here @ojbsports question and Ney’s answer Here’s Neymar when asked about Kylian Mbappé after Brazil game tonight. 🇧🇷🇫🇷 #PSGHere @ojbsports question and Ney’s answer ⤵️🎥https://t.co/Zo1s55dBWx

Both Neymar and Mbappe's futures have been speculated throughout the season.

With regards to Neymar, Chelsea may look to make the most of the current situation between the two forwards at the Parc des Princes.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes