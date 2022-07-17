"Big week ahead" - Journalist provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of 2 top transfer targets

In a series of tweets, journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a detailed update on Chelsea's pursuit of defenders Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, but Christopher Galtier is still hesitant to sanction a move. Sevilla, meanwhile, are looking to make as much value as they can get for Kounde, with Barcelona also interested.

Chelsea view PSG's £50 million price tag for Kimpembe as too high and are also reluctant to pay the full amount of Kounde's £69 million release clause. The Sevilla defender is wanted by Thomas Tuchel but his camp is growing frustrated with the lack of clarity surrounding his future.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea will have more Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde talks next week. Personal terms not a guarantee with Kimpembe, who is settled in Paris. Galtier has told Kimpembe it's his decision even if a fee is agreed. #CFC currently view PSG's £50m price tag as too high.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Big week ahead of negotiations for Chelsea to understand whether Kimpembe can be got at closer to market value and realistic chance of deal. Told Kimpembe is intrigued by a Chelsea move, more so than Juventus, but Galtier has made it clear he's not surplus to requirements at PSG.

The two defenders in question are arguably world-class footballers. Both players have the ability to play out from the back and help their teams start counterattacks.

They are relatively agile and young. Kimpembe, at 26, is arguably in his prime years while the 23-year-old Kounde still has some time left before he enters his peak.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively this summer. Hence, it is important for Tuchel to rebuild his defense. The signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli is a step in that direction, but it's not enough.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Jules Kounde transfer all depends on Sevilla, who are hoping for a bidding war. Chelsea have actually never walked away but also reluctant to pay the £69m release clause or close. Barcelona (and others) circling, too. Chelsea's last trip to Seville didn't provide a breakthrough.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Kounde’s camp frustrated his future is still unclear and want it resolved before the month is out.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Kounde's camp frustrated his future is still unclear and want it resolved before the month is out.

Thomas Tuchel does really want Kounde but it's arguably a more complicated negotiation now than when the window opened due to increased interest. Further clarity expected this week.

While Trevoh Chalobah still lacks experience, Thiago Silva perhaps has too much of it. The Brazilian defender, at 37, is nearing the end of his playing career and is set to become a free agent next year.

Should Chelsea pursue both Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde?

Ideally, the Blues would sign both. Tuchel plays with three centre-backs and hence, it is crucial to have ample depth in that area.

Cesar Azpilicueta has filled in as a right centre-back under the former Borussia Dortmund boss, but he too could leave this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

There is an urgent need for signings at the back. The Blues must move heaven and earth to bring in two more centre-backs before this window closes.

If they fail to do that, perhaps academy defender Levi Colwill is an option Tuchel can look at. Already labeled "The New John Terry," the 19-year-old defender can hope to replicate Chalobah's success last season in terms of playing time.

Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr are two other options available at the German manager's disposal. However, it remains to be seen if they can win Tuchel's trust. Judging by how their Chelsea careers have gone so far, that seems unlikely.

