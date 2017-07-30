Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign 30-year-old star

Antonio Conte is close to completing his 5th signing of the transfer window

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £17.5 million deal to sign 30-year-old Italy international Antonio Candreva. The Italian winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the recent weeks and now latest reports from Daily Star claim that the Premier League champions have been given the green light to sign the Inter Milan star.

This move could signify a blow to Manchester United in their hopes to sign Perisic as the same report claims that Inter will now be able to hold on to 28-year-old Croatian star Ivan Perisic.

Chelsea have been looking to bolster their squad as they will have the added strain of European competition this season. The Premier League champions have already completed the signings of Willy Caballero, Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Rudiger and Candreva could become the fifth high profile arrival at Stamford Bridge this season.

Antonio Conte is said to be a huge admirer of the 30-year-old's talent and is keen to reunite with Candreva after having managed the winger in the Italian national team. Candreva's versatility and skills on the ball will certainly add an extra dimension to Conte's Chelsea.

Antonio Conte has not been happy with the Chelsea board after missing out on a number of top targets like Romelu Lukaku this transfer window and although the Blues have made 4 good signings, the Italian manager is keen on further quality additions to his squad.

Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, winger and even as a full-back, Candreva has experience of playing at the very top level and could even be used as a right-wing back instead of Moses this season. Conte is a huge admirer of Candreva's abilities and it will be interesting to see how the Italian international will fare under Conte if he does indeed move to Stamford Bridge.

Although 30, Antonio Candreva is still capable of playing at the very top level and his tactical awareness and versatility will definitely please Conte. A £17.5 million deal seems reasonable for a full Italian international and Chelsea will be eager to get the deal across the line as soon as possible.

