Reports: Chelsea set to complete transfers worth £96 million this week

Antonio Conte has got the two players he wanted to sign the most!

Chelsea are set to complete transfers worth £96 million this week according to various reports in the United Kingdom. The Blues' are set to seal the transfer for Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Juventus left-back, Alex Sandro will be handing a transfer request to force a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have had a £61 million bid accepted for him.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko is also set to fly to London for his medical this week according to Goal. The Frenchman is set to cost £35 million.

Chelsea are back in the Champions League after a year's gap and are building a squad for the competition. The Premier League champions also are keen on retaining the crown but with all the rivals strengthening the squad, Roman Abramovich has decided to splash the cash once again.

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign AS Monaco midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Juventus left-back, Alex Sandro. The deals for both players are set to be completed this week.

Monaco had signed the Frenchman from Rennes for £7m three years ago and now value him at €40m (£35m). Chelsea have matched the asking price and are now in talks with the player.

Juventus signed Alex Sandro for £23 million from FC Porto two years ago and are now willing to let him leave. The club have accepted Chelsea's €70 million bid and have told the player to make the decision on his future.

The Brazilian defender has decided that he wants to be a part of Antonio Conte's side and is on his way to Stamford Bridge. Reports suggest that he will be having his medical at the club soon.

The Blues' begin their Nike era on July 1st and rumours are circulating that the club will be announcing a signing as well on that day. While many reports suggest that it will be Willy Caballero on a free transfer, some reports claim that it will be a 'big money' signing.

Apart from these three signings, Chelsea are also working on at least 2-3 other signings as well. Romelu Lukaku and Virgil Van Dijk are the ones in the news but their summer spending is not going to end there.

Chelsea are doing all they can to make their squad stronger than ever before. The club's policies have changed and it's good to see them spending on proper talents than just spending big on players who are on top of their game alone.