Reports: Chelsea superstar ‘in talks’ with Real Madrid

Chelsea's loss will be a huge gain for Real Madrid

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 24 Aug 2017, 15:00 IST

Move of the summer?

What’s the story?

Things are going from bad to worse for Chelsea if reports in the Daily Star today are to be believed. The English publication claims that Eden Hazard has informed Chelsea that he wants to join Real Madrid in the coming days.

They claim that Hazard's representatives have held talks with Los Blancos after the player asked them to get him a move to Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the Belgian and is reportedly keen on working with him.

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard's current contract at Chelsea expires in June 200. The club is yet to renew his contract but are in talks with him about a possible renewal.

The heart of the matter

Eden Hazard is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid this summer and is in talks with them. His representatives have asked Madrid to launch a bid for the Belgian and have assured that they'll do anything possible to force the move.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will hold talks with Chelsea for the forward but are highly likely to be blocked from making any more. Chelsea have a paper thin squad and it's hard to see them selling their best player, that too this late in the window.

With just a few days left in the transfer season, Real Madrid will find it difficult to convince Chelsea to sell him. The Blues cannot afford to lose him at any cost this summer.

Author’s Take

Just another day of media trying to 'unsettle' things at Chelsea. Yesterday it was the news of Antonio Conte getting sacked with Thomas Tuchel taking over, today it's this.

Real Madrid ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe because Zidane was happy with Asensio. And now the media thinks he'd move for Hazard? No chance.

While it is kind of inevitable that Eden Hazard would play for Real Madrid one day, it's certainly not going to be this season. The Belgian is just back in full training and has one goal at Chelsea – winning the Champions League.

He's won all the other trophies possible and is just waiting to get his hands on the big one. Should that be missing from his cabinet 2-3 seasons from now, he will surely move to Real Madrid to get his hands on it.