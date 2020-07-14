Chelsea are preparing a stunning swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Jan Oblak, according to reports from the Mirror. As per the same, they are willing to offer cash-plus-Kepa for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

In what is expected to be a massive overhaul this summer, the Blues now have a shot-stopper on their wish list amid Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal run of form.

Chelsea are planning to offload their £71 million signing in order to facilitate Oblak's deal, as the Slovenian has a staggering £120 million buy-out clause attached to his name.

Chelsea plan to free up funds for Oblak

Chelsea target Jan Oblak is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in modern day football

While Chelsea are among the better teams in the EPL in terms of financial flexibility, spending almost £200 million on two goalkeepers in the space of three years accounts for poor business. Moreover, after already having snapped up Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, they'd be aiming to cut down on reckless expenditure.

Chelsea are also reportedly lining up big money moves for Kai Havertz and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

Besides the winger position, Chelsea have largely focused on bolstering their defensive ranks following a horrendous record at the back this EPL season.

Kepa has conceded 41 PL goals this season, most by a keeper for Chelsea in a season since Dimitri Kharine in 1993-94 (48).

No doubt, Frank Lampard's defence needs improving. pic.twitter.com/VzakJM9pI7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 13, 2020

But Kepa's performances and alarmingly low save percentage have troubled the Chelsea hierarchy, who are now on the lookout for goalkeepers.

The Spaniard endured a fine debut season at Stamford Bridge, most notably starring for Maurizio Sarri in the penalty shootouts against Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Chelsea gloveman has struggled to replicate the same this term, coming under serious scrutiny for letting in cheap goals and not being a commanding presence in the box.

Kepa has been in poor form this season for Chelsea

In fact, he was even dropped by a proactive Frank Lampard earlier in February for Willy Caballero. Chelsea had a tough run of fixtures then, namely against Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Spurs and Leicester. He did find his way back into the starting XI, but has never really got going between the sticks.

As a result, Chelsea have lost patience and are weighing up a move for Oblak, who is widely heralded as one of the best keepers in the modern-day game. For four seasons running, the 27-year-old has won the Golden Glove award in La Liga.

Atleti have slapped a massive price tag on him, but Chelsea are planning to use Kepa as a makeweight in the equation and convince the Spanish giants with the extra cash in this financially depleted market.

The West Londoners are also linked with Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, as well as Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir.

Meanwhile, Chelsea host Norwich City later today, hoping to strengthen their grip on third place in what is turning out to be a remarkable race for the top four.

