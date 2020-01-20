Chelsea Transfer News: Frank Lampard refuses to rule out a move for Edinson Cavani

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Edinson Cavani

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a move for Edinson Cavani and has described the Paris Saint-Germain striker as a "great player" with an excellent mentality.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani hands in transfer request, Manchester City planning to hijack United's Bruno Fernandes deal and more transfer news

Lampard heaps praise on the PSG striker

The Blues are currently on the lookout for a forward in the January transfer market as they have been heavily reliant on the services of Tammy Abraham throughout the season. The 22-year-old has, however, been inconsistent in his form and this is evident when he struggled in the final third against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Cavani, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, has informed the reigning Ligue 1 champions that he wants to leave this month after starting only four games for them this season. The Uruguayan's situation at the Parc des Princes has drawn the attention of the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal, who are all interested in landing the forward in the current window.

When asked about the speculation in a press conference on Monday, Lampard replied (via Sky Sports),

"I think long term in January is very difficult so the short term is something we would look at. I think there are issues that are pressing for us to finish where we want to get to. Short term is something we are looking at."

"He's (Cavani) a great player - I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude. His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see."

"He's an experienced player but so are many other players out there! We are young as a squad so the idea of bringing in experience is not something I'm looking away from. Sometimes the younger players need a bit of help."

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League and are next scheduled to face Arsenal on Tuesday.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog