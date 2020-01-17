×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Milan keeping tabs on Victor Moses 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Jan 17, 2020
Jan 17, 2020 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Antonio Conte and Inter Milan are targetting Chelsea loanee Victor Moses should their proposed swap deal with Roma for Leonardo Spinazzola stall, according to reputed journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Inter, who have been arguably the busiest traders in the market thus far, were all set to sign Leonardo Spinazzola in a swap deal that would see forward Matteo Politano switch camps. The former was having a medical on Wednesday as per many reports, but there have been no further updates regarding the same.

Conte, who is also in line to reunite with Olivier Giroud, with whom he lifted the FA Cup during his two-year stint at Chelsea, is now monitoring Moses as an expressive wing-back option.

The Italian mastermind revived Moses' career in the Premier League by fielding him at right wing-back and going on to win two trophies in as many seasons with the Blues.

However, the subsequent arrivals of Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard led to another halt in Moses' stop-start career at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old is now on loan with Fenerbache, and has made seven appearances this season.

According to the above report, Moses would be available on loan, with his price tag being just under €10 million.

As of now, along with mopping up their ongoing deals with various players, Inter will aim to beat Lecce on January 19 and stay in the title race.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window

Serie A TIM 2019-20 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Frank Lampard Victor Moses Antonio Conte Chelsea Transfer News
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 19
FT CAG MIL
0 - 2
 Cagliari vs Milan
FT LAZ NAP
1 - 0
 Lazio vs Napoli
FT INT ATA
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Atalanta
FT UDI SAS
3 - 0
 Udinese vs Sassuolo
FT FIO SPA
1 - 0
 Fiorentina vs SPAL
FT SAM BRE
5 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Brescia
FT TOR BOL
1 - 0
 Torino vs Bologna
FT HEL GEN
2 - 1
 Hellas Verona vs Genoa
FT ROM JUV
1 - 2
 Roma vs Juventus
FT PAR LEC
2 - 0
 Parma vs Lecce
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us