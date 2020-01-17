Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Milan keeping tabs on Victor Moses

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Antonio Conte and Inter Milan are targetting Chelsea loanee Victor Moses should their proposed swap deal with Roma for Leonardo Spinazzola stall, according to reputed journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Inter, who have been arguably the busiest traders in the market thus far, were all set to sign Leonardo Spinazzola in a swap deal that would see forward Matteo Politano switch camps. The former was having a medical on Wednesday as per many reports, but there have been no further updates regarding the same.

Conte, who is also in line to reunite with Olivier Giroud, with whom he lifted the FA Cup during his two-year stint at Chelsea, is now monitoring Moses as an expressive wing-back option.

The Italian mastermind revived Moses' career in the Premier League by fielding him at right wing-back and going on to win two trophies in as many seasons with the Blues.

However, the subsequent arrivals of Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard led to another halt in Moses' stop-start career at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old is now on loan with Fenerbache, and has made seven appearances this season.

According to the above report, Moses would be available on loan, with his price tag being just under €10 million.

As of now, along with mopping up their ongoing deals with various players, Inter will aim to beat Lecce on January 19 and stay in the title race.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window