Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Brendan Rodgers lined up as Lampard's replacement, youngster could be leaving on loan, and more - 24 January 2021 

Chelsea are yet to bring any new additions to their squad with only a few days left before the January transfer window closes.

There have been talks of Frank Lampard's potential axing, as well as rumors about the arrival of Ousmane Dembele and Dayot Upamecano though.

Chelsea have managed to trim their squad by loaning out a few players, but whether there are any permanent departures or more loan deals remains to be seen.

On that note, let us have a look at the latest Chelsea transfer stories as on January 24.

Captaining the club I’ve been at since the age of 6, no words can describe the emotion and immense pride! pic.twitter.com/7RzBdrtSoP — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) January 24, 2021

Brendan Rodgers to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers could be Frank Lampard's successor at Chelsea.

As per reports from the countryside, Frank Lampard's Chelsea future is hanging by a thread.

The manner of defeats, especially Chelsea's listless performances, have blotted the managerial resume of the club legend. A host of managers have been listed as his replacements, with latest updates suggesting that Brendan Rodgers could be the one to take over the Chelsea helm next.

The former Liverpool and Celtic coach has turned Leicester City into serious contenders for the top four, if not the title. The Foxes have adapted to his style and are playing exquisite football – something that is clearly missing at Stamford Bridge.

Rodgers is unlikely to switch mid-way through the season. However, he could be keen to return to Chelsea in the summer.

Frank Lampard talks about a loan move for Chelsea's Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour was one of the standout Chelsea performers against Luton Town.

Tammy Abraham took home the match ball and the headlines after Chelsea's stunning 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. But one of the performances that went under the radar was that of Billy Gilmour's.

The young metronome was busy once again in the Chelsea midfield, pulling the strings, barking orders across the pitch and mopping up any danger. Not to mention, it was his return pass to Callum Hudson-Odoi that set up Chelsea's third goal.

Despite his consistency whenever called upon, opportunities for Gilmour have been hard to come by at Chelsea.

Here is what Frank Lampard has had to say on the possibility of a loan exit for Billy Gilmour from Chelsea this month... pic.twitter.com/priZNsMhvs — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 24, 2021

The Chelsea star's manager hinted about a loan move for the player in the aftermath of the Luton win, saying in this regard:

“In the short term for me, looking at things, he won’t be going out on loan. Of course, we’ll keep that slightly open until the end of the month, but Billy is a Chelsea player, and the level he showed today highlights why he is a Chelsea player in the middle of the park.”

He further added in this regard:

“Playing like he did today makes it very difficult (not to give him more minutes going forward) because I thought he was outstanding. His comfort on the ball, the way he moved it, his discipline, his personality was great. If he plays like he did today, it makes it very difficult for me not to give him a run. He trains that way too."

With problems both at the back and front growing for Chelsea, it would not be a bad option to give Gilmour a run of games.

Billy Gilmour could be Jorginho's in-house replacement

Jorginho and Billy Gilmour (right)

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour, backing him to become Jorginho's replacement at the club.

Following Billy Gilmour's masterful performance against Luton Town, Hasselbank said:

‘I like him; he handles the ball really well. Chelsea bought Jorginho a few years ago, but they have this boy coming through. I think he will take Jorginho’s place and become more than Jorginho. I think he is a really good talent."