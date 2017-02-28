Chelsea Transfer Rumours: Blues monitoring Leonardo Bonucci's situation at Juventus

Antonio Conte wants his former player to play for the Blues in the next season.

Conte and Bonucci share mutual admiration

What’s the story

English outlet The Sun has reported that Chelsea have been monitoring Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus and are planning a big money move for the defender. Antonio Conte has been a long time admirer of the fellow Italian and wants to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the player.

Bonucci has had a fall out with current Juventus manager and was benched for the club’s Champions League match against Porto, which the Italian club ultimately won.

In case you didn’t know...

Leonardo Bonucci, who will turn 30 in May has always been a high-profile defender. The Italian has attracted several top clubs but was never sold due to his defensive abilities which played a crucial role in Juventus’ gameplay.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has managed Bonucci earlier in the past as well and has always been an ardent supporter of the player. The Italian shifted to a 3 man defence so that he could get the best out of his central defenders which consisted of the trio of Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini.

The heart of the matter

Conte's 3-4-3 system has worked wonderfully well in the Premier League as well and the manager feels that Bonucci may be an ideal addition to the team. Chelsea have already been one of the best defensive sides this season and have kept 12 clean-sheets in the league this season.

Conte is aware that Bonucci’s status at Juventus is currently not stable and the manager wants to snap up the defender as soon as possible. Juventus currently consider the defender dispensable and it would not be surprising if they move ahead with the transfer.

The Italian giants are looking at establishing a long-term centre-back pairing between Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara, both of whom are solid young prospects.

What’s next?

Bonucci’s differences with the manager will surely do him no favours and the player may well be on the move this summer. In the last transfer window, Bonucci had admitted that he was close to signing for Manchester City but ultimately did not due to his love for Serie A.

Juventus continue to deny that there has been a bust up between Bonucci and Allegri but the reports point to the opposite.

Sportskeeda’s take

Bonucci has been a rock at the back for Juventus and there is no doubt that his presence in the Chelsea backline will significantly strengthen it. The fact that Conte has trusted the defender several times in the past both at the club and international level makes the transfer links all the more interesting.

There is a strong possibility for the move to play out but it will be interesting to see who the manager decides to relegate to the bench since Chelsea have some top central defenders in their ranks.