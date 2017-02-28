5 players who could break Paul Pogba's world record transfer fee in the summer

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea are all getting ready to spend some big money in the transfer market

28 Feb 2017

European super clubs are not afraid to spend big money and plenty of star players could be on the move this summer for huge amounts of money. While Paul Pogba’s world record transfer fee of £89 million rose quite a few eyebrows, the amount might well end up looking like a bargain in the future.

All the players on this list are proven world-class stars and are capable of winning matches single-handedly. As such, they are extremely important for their teams and only a world record transfer bid could see them move in the summer. Let us take a look at 5 players who could break Pogba’s world record transfer fee of £89 million in the next transfer window:

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Manchester City or Real Madrid)

The 27-year-old Gabon international has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund this year having scored an incredible 23 goals in 29 appearances. The pacy forward has long been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and both Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to be interested in securing his services.

Blessed with blistering pace and decent finishing skills, Aubameyang has publicly spoken of his intention to play for Real Madrid. Zidane and Perez are also said to be fans of the flamboyant Gabon international, With Benzema and Morata not exactly setting the world on fire, Aubameyang could become the latest galactico at Madrid.

However, should Madrid decide to not pursue the striker, Aubameyang could well ply his trade in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.The Spaniard has used Aguero sparingly so far and Aubameyang’s speed and hard work are said to have greatly impressed the former Bayern Munich manager.

A striker at the peak of his career at the moment, Aubameyang could well spark a bidding war and end up breaking the world transfer record in the summer transfer window.